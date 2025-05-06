When Your Kids’ Friends Come Over… Oh, the Stories!

As you all know, we’ve been exposing scammers in the publishing industry for quite some time now. And, the problem is only getting worse. As soon as one site gets shut down, three more almost identical ones pop up under different domain names. The first two WritersWeekly podcasts we recorded are on that topic (examples, how to spot the scammers, etc.) and they are, by far, our most popular episodes.

We will soon be recording another one on scammers that details new scams authors are reporting to us including, but not limited to:

1. Fake “publishers” telling authors they can get their book into 500 bookstores. The quote one author sent to us was $26K. Yes, the “publisher” wanted the author to pay them $26K to print and ship books that were never going to be printed or shipped. Attorney James M. Walsh reviewed the fake contract from a major bookstore chain. The address on the contract was from a specific location for that chain…that is permanently closed.

2. “Famous authors” contacting unknown authors through Facebook and other venues (after seeing that author post a question to an online group), complimenting the author on their book, and then offering to help them promote their book…for a fee, of course. Of course, they are overseas scammers using famous authors’ names.

3. Countless scammers jumping on messages in writing groups on Facebook and other venues, complimenting the author (or pretending to be excited about their book), and telling the author to PM (private message) them so they can discuss the author’s book. One of those who I called a scammer on Facebook last night PM’d me, furious that I called her a scammer. She’s in Nigeria and I’m pretty sure “she” is a dude.

So, a couple of weeks ago, Max and Mason’s two friends (both young adults) came over. After dinner, we were all sitting on the porch chatting.

One of them told us the story about someone he knows whose girlfriend caught him chatting with a woman overseas. And, the guy had sent her thousands of dollars. They tried to reconcile but then she caught him doing the exact same thing a few weeks later.

Their other friend trumped that story big time. He works with someone who owned his own successful business, owned his house outright, was married, and had kids. In just a few months, he lost his business, his house, and his family. How? He was corresponding with a “woman” in the Middle East who kept asking him for money. He sent her so much money (hundreds of thousands!) that he ended up going bankrupt. He now sleeps on a pallet at his new employer’s facility because he’s homeless. AND, HE’S STILL TALKING TO HER! Our sons’ friend told the guy, “You know it’s not a woman, right? It’s a guy sitting in a call center in Pakistan or wherever, sending you fake romantic words and promises, knowing you’ll keep sending him money.”

The guy replied, “Yeah, I know but I just can’t stop…”

That made me think of people who are “dating” bots online. How desperate are people for attention these days that they will literally pay thousands (or hundreds of thousands) for it, knowing deep inside all along that it’s fake. It’s just a computer.

Obviously, these types of things CAN lead to addiction. I’ve heard and read so many stories online. One heartbreaking one was an elderly woman who actually thought that a major celebrity was corresponding with her. The story went that he was in the hospital and he needed money, and that he’d pay her back, etc., etc. She knew, in the back of her mind, that it was a scam but she didn’t want to believe it because she was enjoying the attention so much.

We have shared lots of links to these types of stories with our adult kids so they’ll know what to watch out for. I’m sure many of you know people who have been scammed in this way as well. In the worlds of attorney James M. Walsh, “The online world has turned into a cesspool.” Our adult kids know to NEVER send a potential mate money. EVER. Especially if they’ve only “met” that person online.

Sadly, many people who are scammed are too embarrassed to come forward to the police or anybody else. Your elderly parent could be on a computer (or their phone) right now getting duped, and having their bank account drained. Two of my friends (and a guy who contacted me last week) were almost tricked by the fake “police department” phone call, saying there was a warrant out for their arrest and that they had to pay (always in the thousands) to make the problem go away. A friend of mine received a phone call that used AI to make it sound like the voice of his granddaughter, saying she was in jail, and needed bail money wired right away. If that happened to me, I’d know it wasn’t one of my kids. I told them from an early age, “If you ever get arrested, do NOT call me. Call a bail bondsman. We can talk about it after you get out. All of our kids are adults and none of them has been arrested for anything.

If you have been scammed, please reach out for help. If it’s a publishing scam (or a related service), please CONTACT ME right away. I charge nothing to help authors who have been scammed, or suspect they are about to get scammed. If it’s not related, please reach out to your local police department or a helpful friend or relative who may be able to assist you. The more victims who speak up, the more others will be aware. You might just be saving someone else from being scammed as well.

If you share a story in the comments box below, please don’t post any names. If it’s a relative you’re referring to, don’t mention that. Just say it’s someone you know.

