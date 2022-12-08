What I Asked Santa for This Year…After I Ran Into Our Mailbox

Except for two gifts I purchased several weeks ago, I didn’t start my Christmas shopping until Cyber Monday. And, I admit, it was worth it. I saved a TON of money on gifts. And, except for two errands I had to run, I was finished with my shopping. Brian, bless him, ran those errands for me. Even better, almost all of the gifts are already wrapped. I’ll be shipping boxes to out of town family members next week.

Of course, I sent my letter to Santa. Do you want to know what I asked for?

1. A package of black fuzzy socks. I have several fuzzy socks but I can never seem to find a matching pair. Now that the weather has gotten so cold, you’ll fine me working on my laptop each day with a mismatched pair of fuzzy socks on. Good news I work from home, right? 😉

2. Two pairs of black leggings. I only have one pair and I wear them under my dresses to church on Sundays because, again, man-oh-man is it cold out there!!

3. A 6-foot long iPhone cord. I lost mine and I’ve been charging my phone and ipad using Brian’s cord.

4. A really inexpensive pair of earrings. They have tiny chickens hanging from them. I’ve been collecting unusual earrings for years and those are always an inexpensive item on my list.

5. A fuzzy winter skull cap. Believe it or not, I don’t own a winter hat.

6. And, finally, I asked that the scratch in my Jeep get fixed. It’s almost new and, unfortunately, I had a bit of a run-in with our mailbox a couple of weeks ago. You see, I pulled up really close to it so Brian (in the passenger’s seat) could get the mail without stepping out into the rain. As I approached, again, ever so slowly, Brian said turn left, I turned right instead (not sure how THAT happened!), and then SCRAAAAAAAPE!!! It’s a pretty bad scratch. About 18 inches long.

Brian got out of the Jeep, took hold of the mailbox, and pulled it back a bit so I could go in reverse to get away from it. He then quietly got the mail out of the box, got back into the Jeep, and simply shook his head.

Later, when Mason (age 16) saw the scratch, he started applauding.

I’d like to say this was the first time I’ve hit a mailbox but…no. When we lived in Florida, I was backing out of our driveway one day and I creamed the neighbor’s mailbox. The post fell down and the mailbox broke off of the it. The box then fell on the ground and all the mail spilled out into a puddle. I got out to survey the damage and heard laughter. Another neighbor had seen the whole thing, and was cracking up!

I offered to pay for a new mailbox plus installation. The victims were extremely angry with me but they refused my money. And, they never talked to us again.

