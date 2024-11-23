What Happens When an Officer Forgets to Give Your License Back to You?

One of our adult kids (they’re all adults now) was recently pulled over. Our child did not receive a ticket, nor even a warning.

The sheriff’s deputy who pulled over our child forgot to give our child’s license back. Our child called the sheriff’s office the next day and they said, “Without the officer’s badge number, there is nothing we can do.”

So, our child researched it online. He would need to report it as “lost or stolen.” Well, he didn’t actually “lose” it, nor was it “stolen.” So, our child would have to share the odd story with the DMV. Here’s the problem… Since Covid happened, our DMV is only open twice a month.

It is illegal here to drive without a license. Our child had to wait two weeks to go to the DMV. Luckily, I’m pretty organized and I had the necessary paperwork (W2, birth certificate, etc.). During this time, our child has only driven when it was absolutely necessary. It’s been a huge pain the you-know-what.

I’m curious if this has happened to anyone else? If the license was reported as “stolen,” a police report would need to be filed before being able to apply for a replacement. Was our child supposed to file charges against a deputy? Ha ha. Our child is at the DMV right now. I’m looking forward to the phone call, letting us know what happened.

In other news, Brian got his first deer of the season! The freezer has room for two more! We’ve eaten three over the past year! YUM!!

