WE’RE UNDER ATTACK!! It’s Stink Bug Season in Georgia!

We lived her in the fall last year and we noticed a lot of stink bugs. But, it was NOTHING like this year!!

The weather is so beautiful right now that we’ve had all of the windows and doors open. The doors will be remaining shut for the duration of stink bug season. It’s like there’s a welcome sign on the doors. If you leave a door open for five minutes, DOZENS of them fly in! And, they then just hang out on the walls, moving about an inch per hour. Stink bugs are the sloths of the insect kingdom!

Yesterday, Brian attached a sticky roller to the end of our mop handle, and was catching them on the walls and ceilings. Today, I had the door open so the dogs could go in and out and we just found a couple dozen of them on the living room wall.

We have a sticky sheet to catch flies. That doesn’t work with stink bugs. They are able to crawl right off of it. So, Brian brought out the vacuum with the attachment, and went to work sucking them up.

On the back porch, they are EVERYWHERE. Literally dozens of them crawling around. And, they’re not afraid of people! T You have just enough time to duck your head and wave your arms before they hit you.

We don’t squish them. If you know anything about stink bugs, you know why. We just swat them away, and pray they aren’t eating our garden down to the ground.

I would say that I prefer these to ladybugs, which swarm here in the Spring. At least stink bugs can’t fit in your ear canal. I’ve never had one crawl in my ear but I am terrified of the thought all the same!

Angela Hoy lives on a mountain in North Georgia. She is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, the President and CEO of BookLocker.com and AbuzzPress, and the author of 24 books.

Angela is the creator of the Original 24-Hour Short Story Contest!

