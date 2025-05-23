We’re growing baby chicks!!! Or, are we???

After the unexpected demise (murder!) of Randy the Rooster and another one of our hens, we decided to use the incubator that I bought for Brian last Christmas. It holds a dozen eggs. Since rooster sperm can survive in a hen for 2 to 15 weeks (no kidding!), we collected ours for 2 days (6 eggs total), and got another 6 from our neighbors.

It’s been about a week and a half and we pulled out the “candler” three days ago. For those of you who don’t know, a candler is a special flashlight where you can (sort of) see inside the egg. The first time we candled the eggs, we could definitely see “shadows” in there. They were all on one side (of the inside, of course) of each egg. (For those of you who might ask, yes, the incubator turns the eggs every two hours.) We thought it was going to be a bust but we candled two days later (yesterday) and those shadows are MUCH larger!

We researched candling online. Depending on the type of egg, many people see veins inside. We didn’t see that but they’re brown eggs and the shells are very thick. We do have one blue egg from our neighbor and we can’t see inside that egg at all. We are praying we have chicks by day 21! If they do start to hatch, the grandbabies are going to race right over to watch!

We have a “tote” in the garage with a heat lamp and supplies for when (if) this works. If it doesn’t, we’re going to get more eggs from our neighbors (they have LOTS of chickens!), and try again. If that doesn’t work, we’re going to loan them our incubator. They’re chicken experts. We are NOT. Then, they can teach us how to do it right. We’re concerned that the incubator’s temperature was too low one morning (98 degrees). We’ll keep you all updated!

The neighbor’s rooster is Randy’s father so, hopefully, we can keep that beautiful bloodline going. 🙂

If you want to hear us more details about our latest chicken tragedy, tune in to EPISODE 8 of the WritersWeekly Podcast.

