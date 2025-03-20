Randy the Rooster Pulls Another Prank

Our bedroom is upstairs. A large deck runs the entire length of the back of the house and it’s also upstairs.

Last Sunday, it was cloudy and mild outside. A perfect day for a NAP! We had previously opened all of the windows. We closed the blackout curtains in our room, and curled up for a lovely snooze. Well, that’s what we hoped was going to happen.

As soon as we shut our eyes, Randy the Rooster started calling his hens. They are free-range and they (for the most part) stay on our property all day, every day. If any of the hens get too far from Randy, he hollers for them. He either cocka-doodle-doo’s or he screams at them.

It was very difficult to take a nap when Randy is hollering at his harem in the back yard…where our open windows were facing. We hoped he’d quickly find the missing hen, and shut up. Nope!

He kept screaming and the sound was getting louder and louder! We couldn’t figure out WHAT was going on. Perhaps there was a predator or a strange dog in the yard? Brian finally groaned, got up, and looked out the window.

Randy was ON the porch (he’d never been up there before!) and screaming RIGHT AT OUR OPEN WINDOW!

Brian grabbed a towel, opened the door, and chased Randy back down the porch stairs. Randy and his harem are NOT allowed on the porch. Chicken poop is great fertilizer for the yard but NOT for our deck!

