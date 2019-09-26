The EXACT Moment I Knew I Wanted to Be a Writer…

I am often asked by readers, and even friends, when and why I decided to become a writer. It came very early to me! You can read exactly what happened here:

Author Backstory: Angela Hoy, author of 23 books

I must cut this short. It’s our busy season. Everybody wants their book published before Christmas and I’m completely buried right now! 🙂

Angela Hoy lives on a 52' Irwin Center Cockpit Ketch (sailboat) with her family and pets. She is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, BookLocker.com, and AbuzzPress, and the author of 19 books. Keep up with her family's adventurous liveaboard lifestyle at GotNoTanLines.com.

