RATTA-TAT-TAT!! – It wasn’t just fireworks going off at our house! – by Brian Whiddon, Managing Editor WritersWeekly

We celebrated America’s 250th Independence Day in fine style.

We had several friends and neighbors over to our house to share in the festivities. We had all the traditional refreshments. I cooked burgers, hot dogs and corn on the cob on my grill. We had watermelon and oodles of red, white and blue desserts.

We had a particular surprise when our neighbor’s son, who is in the Army Reserve, showed up unexpectedly. He has been deployed on the border in Texas to assist Border Patrol in their operations there. He had convinced everyone that he could not get his leave approved and thereby couldn’t get home for the 4th. Then, out of the blue, he showed up.

Since we have 5 acres and I have my own shooting range, we invited everyone to bring their favorite firearms for a little shooting fun before the sun went down and the fireworks started. We had about 20 rifles, pistols and handguns all laid out on tables on our deck and were all taking turns shooting at a target set up in the back yard.

One person bought out a machine gun (fully legal and permitted), and it was fired several times – to everyone’s enjoyment. LOTS of fun for a bunch of gun enthusiasts.

Once it got dark, we had a huge firework show, courtesy of our son, Max.

So, I was at church on Wednesday, and had a gentleman I know approach me.

“Did you happen to hear any automatic fire around your neighborhood on Saturday?” he asked me.

Man, do we live in a small town! I know that this gentleman actually lives about 15 miles from me, so he must have been visiting someone in my area.

I replied that it “might” have been us, having a little fun before the fireworks show.

So, it’s no secret in my neighborhood that I’m an avid shooter, and gunshots are very commonplace across our mountain and adjoining valleys (not just me). But I found it hilarious that someone FROM MY CHURCH heard fully automatic machinegun fire “in my area” and immediately thought of me.

Never a dull moment here at the Home Office!