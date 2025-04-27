Prayers Needed

Greetings, WritersWeekly family.

We got pretty backed up on work this past week. Brian’s Uncle Skeeter passed away and Brian drove down to Florida for the funeral.

We also received news that a family member is quite ill so several family members immediately flew out of state to visit that person.

If you are a praying person, we’d sure appreciate some prayers for our family right now, especially the person who is ill.

In the meantime, we’re pedaling as fast as we can to get caught up.

Angela Hoy lives on a mountain in North Georgia. She is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, the President and CEO of BookLocker.com and AbuzzPress, and the author of 24 books.

Angela is the creator of the Original 24-Hour Short Story Contest!

