Wanna Know What We Were REALLY Doing in the Woods Last Weekend???

I never announce my location ahead of time when traveling. Why? Because, over the years, I have received direct threats from people we’ve exposed on WritersWeekly as scammers. There was that woman who wanted to fly to our town and “beat me up.” (She was eventually sentenced to prison for running a scam literary agency.) And, there was the guy who threatened to kidnap our children, and hire someone to “take care of” me. Then, there was that gentleman (an author) in Maine who waited for the mailman in our part of town, and asked him for our address. And, the mailman GAVE IT TO HIM! He was harmless but he did show up at our back door (yes, the BACK DOOR!), and asked to be let in because he needed to talk to us (I did NOT let him in!). He then stopped by unannounced several times and I finally had to be rude, and tell him not to come to our house anymore.

Last week, I told you we were going camping. And, we did. But, we were also learning a LOT!

We attended Prepper Camp in Saluda, North Carolina. We’ve been preppers for more than 20 years and, while family and friends have made fun of us over the years, nobody’s been making fun of us THIS year! The tickets were a gift I received last year for Christmas. I was nervous that this year’s camp would be cancelled because of Covid but it wasn’t, thank goodness.

Here’s what we learned:

Congregational Security (protecting your church from violent attacks)

Dehydrating for Food Preservation

Fermenting to Preserve Foods

Homestead Herbals

Medical Martial Law (pretty scary)

Livestock for Survival

Wild Food Gardening

And, our FAVORITE classes:

Wild Edible Plants / Survival Resources (watching that guy walk around, plucking leaves everywhere, plopping them in his mouth, and explaining their benefits was really cool)

Secret Garden of Survival – How to Grow a Camouflaged Food-Forest (fascinating!)

Making Soap 101 (a lot faster and easier than I ever imagined)

Rabbits – A Colony Approach to Breeding (rabbits provide the best return in investment/labor with regards to protein)

Psychological Warfare (taught by a former military psy-ops guy)

Tomahawk Throwing (I almost got a bullseye!)

There are several other classes as well that we didn’t have time to squeeze in. If you ever have the opportunity to attend Prepper Camp, I definitely recommend it!

It rained for the first two days but we had prepared for wet and cold weather. We saw lots of beautiful fall foliage AND we saw a HUGE bear!!! It was an awesome weekend!! 🙂

Here are a few pics:

