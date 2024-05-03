My Friend’s 18-Year-Old Niece Was Shot in the Back

My friend’s niece was recently shot in the back while she was in a vehicle. She is paralyzed from the chest down. The man who (allegedly) shot her is in jail, charged with attempted murder.

If you can, please donate to her GoFundMe campaign. She faces a long road ahead. Also, she’s going to need lots and lots of prayers! Please add her to your prayer list.

I have additional details about what happened that I will not post online. If you want to know what happened, please contact me RIGHT HERE.

