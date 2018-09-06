Birding

About The Publication:

“Birding is the award-winning, full-color flagship journal of the American Birding Association. The ABA welcomes as members all persons interested in birdwatching in the Americas and beyond. A ll ABA members receive Birding magazine.” 50% freelance. Welcomes new writers. Circ. 12K. Bimonthly. Pays on publication. Publishes ms 24 months after acceptance. Buys first rights. Accepts reprints. Responds one week. Sample copy available online. Subscription $45, $55 outside the U.S. Guidelines by email.

Pays $200 for 1500-3000 words.

Current Needs:

“We are interested in articles about wild birds and the people who watch them.” Pays $200 for 1500-3000 words. Submit query by email.

Photos/Art:

“None. We can source photos and arts in-house.” Pays $75/photo.

Hints:

“The major mistake–the colossal mistake–is not knowing the readership/audience. There are many bird publications out there! Make sure you know who we are! Browse recent articles at http://aba.org/birding.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes