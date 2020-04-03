How to Drive Your Adult Kids NUTS! Hee hee hee…

Call it an early April Fool’s Day joke but, a few weeks ago, I ordered something for our grandson that most parents do NOT want their child to have. I knew our daughter, her husband, and their two children were going to be spending a lot of time indoors and I admit I was feeling a little bit evil that day.

A few days later, these arrived:

Our daughter and son-in-law were very good sports about it, especially when they realized how much Jack LOVES drumming! He’s so into it now that he’s been watching YouTube videos of other people drumming. Pretty cool, huh? Mackenzie is enjoying crawling on her floor piano, contributing to the Jack and Mack Band. I love those kids soooooo much!!!

THIS IS A REMINDER that the WritersWeekly.com Spring, 2020 24-Hour Short Story Contest is THIS SATURDAY!

What will the topic be??? See the link below for all past topics and winning stories. Only 500 participants are allowed per contest so don’t delay if you wanna play!

COME JOIN US RIGHT HERE ON SATURDAY, 04/04/20! It’s a blast! 🙂

1st Place $300 + a Book Publishing Package from BookLocker.com! (Value: $875)

2nd Place: $250

3rd Place: $200

+ 80 other prizes!

Angela Hoy lives on a 52' Irwin Center Cockpit Ketch (sailboat) with her family and pets. She is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, BookLocker.com, and AbuzzPress, and the author of 19 books. Keep up with her family's adventurous liveaboard lifestyle at GotNoTanLines.com.

