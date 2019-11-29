Crowds, Cops, and a Family Holiday Squabble!

At BookLocker.com and WritersWeekly.com, our employees get Thanksgiving AND Black Friday off as paid holidays. Yeah, I don’t know what I was thinking when I did that, either. No, I’m not talking about the paid part. I am happy to do that. We have GREAT folks and we do whatever we can to keep them! I’m talking about the workload part.

While things are slow here on Thanksgiving, we still receive emails, article submissions, and much more on that day. So, if we take Thanksgiving off, our in-boxes are a bit fatter (like our butts!) on Black Friday.

Giving the employees Black Friday off as well means I’m online all day handling the influx while our employees are spending time with family, or doing that insane Black Friday shopping thing. I absolutely REFUSE to do that. Several years ago, a relative (I won’t say who) dragged me to Toys R Us for that. And, that cured me of any smidgen of desire to shop on that day.

Here’s how it went:

We arrived and there was a line of thousands of people wrapped around the building. I’m not exaggerating.

Police were there and one woman was shouting at them. She wanted a better place in line (something about a medical condition). Other people were yelling at her.

I turned to my relative…

“I’m not doing this. Let’s go.”

“No! We have to stay! I can get a Power Rangers set for $5.00 off!”

“For cryin’ out loud, I’ll GIVE you five bucks. Let’s go.”

“But there must be other great deals in there, too! I HAVE TO GO IN!!”

“You’re absolutely nuts! Did you eat too much turkey?”

“I’m not leaving.”

“Fine, take a cab.”

My relative followed me to the car, arms crossed, head hung low, and didn’t speak to me for the rest of the day.

Aaaaaand, that was the day I decided to NEVER leave home on Black Friday AGAIN!

I hope all of you are having a safe and loving holiday weekend with your families. And, I hope you’re all still speaking to each other! 😉

