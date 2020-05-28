Can YOU Figure Out How Mason Did This Magic Disappearing Knife Trick? HE WON’T TELL US!

As many of you know, Mason is an actor now, having been in a local production, and attending rehearsals for three more…until the virus hit.

After the shutdowns, the church Easter show was cancelled and the local theater group starting doing private voice lessons and group rehearsals online. Since there was no way the production of Annie Jr. would happen in early May, they made the decision to record each child individually using Zoom, and to publish the play online. And, despite the limitations, and despite the fact that the organization had never done anything like this before, we think they did a phenomenal job! In fact, it’s being featured locally on ABC News today!

If you’d like to grab some popcorn, you can watch the adorable production RIGHT HERE.

If you’re busy, however, can you pretty please click on the link above, advance to the 45:35 mark, and let me know if you can figure out how Mason did that disappearing knife magic trick! HE WON’T TELL US!!!

Some parents were disappointed their children wouldn’t be on stage. Mason didn’t care about that at all (and neither did we). He LOVED the experience, and can’t wait to see what St. Pete MAD has planned for the kiddos next!

