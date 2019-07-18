She smiled! SMILED!!!

I visited our daughter, son-in-law, grandson, and new granddaughter last week and I was tickled pink (pun intended) when Mackenzie smiled at me SEVERAL TIMES! Sure, she spends most of her time eating, burping, pooping, and sleeping but, almost every time I held her, she gave me a big watermelon grin!

I told her how she’s now old enough to accompany us on our annual December 28th shopping trip that her mother and I go on each year for her mommy’s birthday. That elicited another grin! (I was too busy cooing at her to get a picture of the smile.) She even tried to talk to me a few times, gumming her lips, sticking out her tongue, and trying so very hard to communicate. LOVE that girl!!

Our grandson, Jack, is taking being a big brother in stride. He’s still an angel (well, for the most part) and I’m giving him big boy swimming lessons for his second birthday. I hired the same company that taught Mason how to swim after a very, very bad first swimming lesson experience by another company.

I also wanted to share with you a photo of the amazing (and downright scary) storm we had earlier this week. After heeling over in the initial burst of wind, No Tan Lines (“Tanny”) fared very well. However, last night, we had another humdinger and she heeled and lurched to port so hard at one point that I thought we’d lost a line, and were about to hit our neighbor. That did not happen, thank goodness.

The only “damage” was to my make-up bag. I hadn’t latched the head port tightly enough and we had a big leak coming in.

Things are VERY busy here at the floating home office! People who want their books published before the Christmas shopping season are streaming in the virtual front door so I’m off to answer several more emails from them.

Have a super weekend ahead, everybody!! 🙂

Angela Hoy lives on a 52' Irwin Center Cockpit Ketch (sailboat) with her family and pets. She is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, BookLocker.com, and AbuzzPress, and the author of 19 books. Keep up with her family's adventurous liveaboard lifestyle at GotNoTanLines.com.

