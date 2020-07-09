TODAY, Saturday, July 11th, 2020, is the WritersWeekly.com Summer, 2020 24-Hour Short Story Contest!

The contest topic will be posted at this link at 12:00 PM CENTRAL TIME.

13-Month-Old Teaches Us How to PROPERLY Eat an Oreo! Eeeewww!!!

July 9, 2020 1 Comment

We had a fabulous evening with our daughter, son-in-law, and two grandbabies last night!! After more than three months of quarantine, we couldn’t take it any longer. We invited them over for BBQ brisket and ribs, potatoes, corn on the cob (the grandbabies’ favorite), huge biscuits, and two desserts. We had a FEAST!

We got in lots of hugs and play time and Jack (age 2) showed off his incredibly expanding vocabulary. He knows all of his colors and shapes and he can count. He’s such a smart cookie and he LOVES hugs from Gram!!

Mackenzie ran, and ran, and ran. That girl has SO MUCH ENERGY!!! When she gets into trouble, she immediately throws herself on her mama for a hug. So sweet!!! And, she taught us all the correct way to eat an Oreo:

We’re going to be cleaning Oreo goo out of the nooks and crannies of the table and floor for WEEKS!

THIS IS A REMINDER that the WritersWeekly.com Summer, 2020 24-Hour Short Story Contest is THIS SATURDAY!

Are you ready for a romantic beach-read topic? Or, will it be a something intriguing and suspenseful? Or, will it be something else entirely? You”ll soon find out!

See the link below for all past topics and winning stories. Only 500 participants are allowed per contest so don’t delay if you wanna play!

COME JOIN US RIGHT HERE ON SATURDAY, 04/04/20! It’s a blast! 🙂

1st Place $300 + a Book Publishing Package from BookLocker.com! (Value: $875)

2nd Place: $250

3rd Place: $200

+ 80 other prizes!

