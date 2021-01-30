Three Paying Environmental Markets for Writers! – by Morgan Knight

Environmental writing can be a difficult niche to break into. Not only is the style of writing extremely hard to pinpoint, yet extremely specific at the same time, but it seems as if all of the calls for environmental writing pitches are aimed at experienced environmental writers only.

As a novice in the field, finding your feet is almost as impossible as keeping upright on a ship sailing in a hurricane. Luckily, there are a few websites willing to publish your debut as an environmental writer – some more lenient than others.

Here is a list of three of those websites to get you started:

1. The Trouble: The creators of The Trouble are seeking a very specific niche of environmental writing. To quote from their manifesto, “At the heart of climate change is politics.” They believe climate change to be the result of centuries of political problems. The articles sought must, thus, connect politics to climate change in a fresh, yet academic manner. They pay varying rates. Be sure to read through a few of their articles before getting started, and ensure that you have a thorough and appropriate pitch. Writer’s guidelines can be found here.

2. Ensia: This is a solutions-based organization. The focus for their articles is on hope for a better future by changing the terrors of today. The goal for a written article should be to spark conversation and debate across the different sectors of the globe in order to create a platform for change. They pay $0.80 per word. As an added bonus, Ensia offers their contributors the chance to participate in their Ensia Mentor Program. This provides some coaching that might be helpful to the writer when writing his or her article. For more information, visit this page.

3. The Revelator: As the highly esteemed online platform of the Center for Biological Diversity, The Revelator is tough to give the nod of acceptance, but will publish your debut as long as the concept and writing is immaculate. Thoroughly-developed pitches are extremely important when applying to write for them. If the pitch is rejected, the editor explains the reasons behind the rejection – thus giving you the opportunity to improve upon your idea. First-time contributors are paid $300 and returning writers earn $350. Articles are approximately 1000 words. Details about their guidelines and rates can be found here.

Morgan Knight is a student and freelance writer located in South Africa. She has always been passionate about writing and has won national awards for Afrikaans short stories and poetry. She is currently writing articles to help other freelance writers to earn success with their writing in ways they have not considered before.

