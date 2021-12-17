6 High-Paying Poetry Markets! – by Avery Springwood

If you’re a writer who has poems sitting in a drawer collecting dust, or feel inspired to try your hand at a different form, here are six high-paying markets to consider:

Poetry Magazine is looking for “poetry that is innovative and challenging. That innovation extends beyond form and content into thoughtful poetry that explores old sorrows and new joys in exciting voices. I’m interested in stirring translations from fresh perspectives.” Writers may submit up to four poems, which can be “in traditional typed format, but we’re also looking for: 1) Video recordings of spoken word pieces, 2) Audio recordings of sound-based poems, 3) Video recordings of mixed-media pieces (i.e. poetry read alongside dance), 4) Visual poetry or graphic poetry.”

Poetry Magazine pays $10 per line with a minimum honorarium of $300 per poem. You can read previously published poems for free at: https://www.poetryfoundation.org/poetrymagazine/archive

Guidelines: https://www.poetryfoundation.org/poetrymagazine/submit

The Sun pays $100 to $250 for poems, and they encourage submissions from writers of color. They say, “Surprise us; we often don’t know what we’ll like until we read it.” Poems should be no longer than 7000 words in length. There are sample poems available to read online so you can get a feel for previous acceptances.

Guidelines: https://thesunmagazine.org/submit/essays-fiction-poetry

Oh Reader pays $75 per poem and says, “We’re looking for stories about your experiences as a reader, insight into the effect of reading on humans, humorous takes on the world of words, and anything else you as a reader or writer might be interested in sharing. In other words: we’re open to any ideas you may have (as long as they relate to reading).” Their response time is 6-8 weeks.

Guidelines: https://www.ohreader.com/submissions

The Threepenny Review is a literary magazine that accepts submissions of up to five poems at once. They pay $200 per poem of up to 100 lines.

Guidelines: https://www.threepennyreview.com/submissions.html

On Spec is Canadian speculative fiction magazine, accepting SF, fantasy & horror poems of 4-100 lines. They pay $100 (CAN) (US $78) plus a one-year subscription and 2 contributor copies per accepted poem.

Guidelines: https://onspecmag.wpcomstaging.com/submissions/

Wergle Flomp Humor Poetry – This annual humor poem contest is free to enter and open to all styles of humorous poems, up to 250 lines. Writers from all countries except Syria, Iran, North Korea, and Crimea can send in their funny poems. You can read previous winners online.

First Prize: $2,000 plus a two-year gift certificate from Duotrope (a $100 value)/ Second Prize: $500/ Honorable Mentions: 10 awards of $100 each.

Guidelines: https://winningwriters.com/our-contests/wergle-flomp-humor-poetry-contest-free

Avery Springwood is a science fiction writer and photographer living in the UK. When she’s not working, she can be found spending time with her family and their beloved cockapoo, or trying to find time to read speculative fiction stories.

