READER CHALLENGES are a Low-Cost Way for Authors to Reach New Readers! – by Rachel Carrington

This won’t come as a big surprise, but authors want more readers. It’s one reason why we’re constantly marketing. We spend much of our time creating social media posts, running promotions, updating newsletters, and trying to stay visible in an increasingly crowded marketplace. Yet, we often overlook one of the best additions to our marketing team: our current readers.

Readers who already love an author’s books don’t need to be persuaded to buy, and they’re genuinely excited to recommend those books to their friends and other readers. And that recommendation often carries more weight than any ad seen on social media. So how exactly do authors encourage existing readers to share their books? By creating reader challenges.

What Is a Reader Challenge?

A reader challenge is asking readers to complete a simple task to share the book in exchange for rewards or exclusive content. It’s more than “tell your friends about my book,” but less than “be my marketing assistant.”

For example:

Recommend the book to three friends.

Suggest the book to a book club.

Post a photo of the book on social media.

This is a no-pressure, fun way to make sharing a positive experience as well as a rewarding one.

Why Reader Challenges Work

Readers are already active supporters; we just need to give them a reason to take more steps after their purchase. Challenges will create a sense of community, making readers feel more invested. Even the smallest group of readers can make a difference. Imagine twenty-five readers each recommending your book to three new readers. Your book has now been introduced to seventy-five potential readers.

Creating a Challenge That Readers Will Actually Join

The best reader challenges are simple. Skip the complicated rules or lengthy forms. You don’t want to make this feel like work.

Consider challenges such as:

Recommend my book to three readers who enjoy this genre.

Suggest my book to your current book club or reading group.

Introduce one new reader to the first book in the series.

Share a photo of the book in your favorite reading spot.

Tag three friends in a short post about my book.

Each challenge should be clearly defined and have an easy way for readers to let the author know they’ve completed it.

Choosing the Right Incentives

And you don’t need expensive prizes to motivate readers. Oftentimes, readers are more interested in creativity than physical rewards.

Some incentives include:

Bonus scenes

Deleted scenes

Character interviews

Exclusive short stories

Early cover reveals

Advance chapter previews

Behind-the-scenes writing updates

Readers’ name included in an upcoming book

Signed bookplates

Private online reader events

If you’re writing a fantasy or romantasy series, for example, readers may be thrilled to receive an exclusive scene, or even a letter written from a favorite character’s point of view. This is at little cost to you, but is high value to the reader.

Tracking Participation

Simplify tracking reader participation by having them reply to a newsletter, send a screenshot or an email, or even comment on a social media post.

Remember to keep the focus on building community engagement and excitement for the books and the genre so that readers aren’t treated like unpaid marketers. And thank the readers. Recognition goes a long way.

Readers who love your books want to help you succeed because that means more books for them to enjoy. By creating reader challenges, you provide them with a way to help that isn’t overwhelming. In this way, your readers become advocates, and excited fans will take a book further than any ad or social media marketing campaign.

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Rachel Carrington is a published author of fantasy novels and a freelance writer who has written for Writers Weekly, the New York Times, Startrek.com, Short-Edition, and more. Find out more about her writing at www.rachelcarrington.com, and look for her next romantasy book, Where Witches Hunt, available July 30, 2026.

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