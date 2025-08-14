Sell More Books Using Online Scavenger Hunts and Interactive Clue Hunts – by Rachel Carrington

We authors are always on the lookout for new ways to promote our books as the tried and true have been used too many times. There are only so many social images you can share before it feels like you’re spamming readers. My friends and I wanted to do something different, something that would catch the reader’s eye, and make them eager to participate.

So, we brainstormed ideas for marketing, coming up with some relatively unique propositions. The first one, a “Website Scavenger Hunt,” piqued my interest so I gave it a try.

I put together a list of ten questions, the answers to which could only be found on my website. I used ten different pages from my website, and sent the questions to my newsletter list with a deadline to answer. I worded the questions so readers would know what section of my website to visit as I didn’t want to make it too difficult. The first person who answered all of the questions correctly won. Prior to this, I announced that the hunt would be upcoming, and gave new subscribers a deadline to join in on the fun.

I can honestly say this was the most fun I’ve had marketing, and not only did the hunt bring more readers to my website, but it also provoked more interest in my books! The trick, of course, is to make the prize worth the time it takes to hunt for the answers. In this case, it was a box of goodies from Amazon, along with a gift card.

Another idea my friends and I came up with, which is next on my list to try, is an “Interactive Clue Hunt.” It takes a bit of work but your newsletter subscribers and/or followers will have a lot of fun with that one!

First, choose the prize(s) you want to offer. Start with a short amount of clues, like three to five, so readers don’t get frustrated. Each clue should lead to the next location, like your website or Instagram page. You can use riddles or trivia questions. Those answers should be easily found, and not require someone to have read your book.

The next to last clue should give the code for the final piece of the puzzle, like maybe a password for a secret page on your website. Once the reader has unlocked that, they can send you proof of their success to claim their prize.

To make sure things run smoothly, get a couple of friends to run through the clues first, before you make the hunt live. That way, you’ll be able to work out any kinks, and resolve any link issues beforehand. Also, don’t make it high-tech as you want everyone, even the technologically-challenged, to be able to participate.

Whichever hunt you choose, make sure you keep an open dialogue with those participating in case they get stuck. What seems like a simple riddle to you may not be so for others. In that instance, be ready with a prepared hint.

Hype the events with graphics, word of mouth, social media, and your newsletter followers. Ask other authors to share it, and volunteer to do the same for them. Just remember to make the prize worth the effort. It doesn’t have to be a large gift card, or something equally expensive, but you do want these participants to return for your next hunt. So, get them excited about what they could win! And, be sure to announce the winners, and let everyone know what they won. That will encourage more people to participate in the future!

As well as being a published author of fiction, Rachel is also an entertainment journalist and nonfiction writer and has written for the New York Times, Funds for Writers, Startrek.com, The Writer, Writers Weekly, and many other publications. She can be found on the internet at rachelcarrington.com and on Instagram and Twitter @rcarrington2004.

