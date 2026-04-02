Booked Solid: How Authors Can Turn Local Libraries into Live Event Gold – by Rachel Carrington

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Bookstores are generally the gold standard when authors want to promote their books offline, and while independent bookstores still leave these doors open, the larger bookstores more often don’t. That’s why authors need to shift their focus to libraries, which often get overlooked.

Libraries often have open slots on their calendar they’re looking to fill with author workshops, live events (or even virtual ones) like author panels, book clubs, and especially fun, immersive experiences that will keep readers coming back. And all it takes is the right approach and idea to get noticed.

Do Some Research First

Before contacting a library, take a look at what kind of programs and events that are already on their calendar. You should be able to see what they’ve offered in the past as well by visiting their website. Most libraries post their calendars online, which will make it easy for you to find this information.

You’re looking for author events or writing workshops first of all, but if you don’t see any of those, don’t be discouraged. Some libraries haven’t hosted such events because they haven’t had the opportunity. Maybe no author has reached out with the suggestion, which would make you the first.

Don’t Pitch Your Book; Pitch Something Readers Can Get Invested In

Libraries invest more in community outreach. They want to benefit the people around them, not just one author. So don’t approach them asking to set up a reading from your book, or even a book signing. Most will say no to that.

Instead, focus on what you can bring to a community of readers and/or writers.

Some ideas that have worked for me include:

A workshop for aspiring authors as they took their first steps toward publishing

An hour to “ask the author” anything about breaking into the industry, my genre, and the writing process. The possibilities are endless with this one.

A three-author panel of authors who wrote in the same genre, and we talked about world-building for fantasy writers

A three-author panel of authors writing in different genres who played games like “guess the genre,” “pick the trope,” and even “solve the mystery.”

If you offer a chance for the public to learn and/or be entertained, libraries are more willing to work with you.

Create a Professional Email Introducing Yourself and Outlining the Event You Have in Mind

Don’t complicate the process. Keep the email short by introducing yourself, and sharing a little about your writing background (don’t give them your entire resume), and then discuss what you’d like to bring to the library’s patrons.

Let them know why you think the idea will be interesting to the community and express that you’re flexible with timing.

Help Spread the Word

If you are invited to speak or present your workshop, be prepared to help spread the word. While libraries will share the event through social media and post it on their community calendar, you will need to step up to offer more promotion.

Don’t just rely on social media. Tell your friends and ask them to bring a friend. Invite your writing group if you have one. And even give people who are too far away the opportunity to see the event virtually. You want a strong turnout so the library will welcome you back.

Make Sure You Are Prepared

Don’t forget that this is a professional event. Even if you’re doing something fun like a themed event around your genre, such as a cozy mystery night of “Murder and Muffins,” come prepared. Bring a friend to help if you can. You want to make this time enjoyable for the audience so they will want to come back. Be sure to engage them and make everyone feel welcome.

Turn That One Event into More Events

When an event takes off and people get excited about it, librarians will often share the information with other branches, which could lead to invitations from other libraries. With one successful program under your belt, you can easily approach more libraries yourself.

Libraries are for readers and those looking to become writers. With such a built-in audience, authors who reach out will uncover a gold mine of possibilities.

And don’t forget to ask the library if you can sell copies of your books at the event!

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Rachel is an award-winning, bestselling author of fantasy and paranormal romance. Also a freelance writer, she has written for The New York Times, Startrek.com, The Writer, Writers Weekly, and The Writer’s Journal, to name a few. You can find her online at rachelcarrington.com and at most social media sites @rcarrington2004.

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