Bookstore Consignment Sales: Make It Easy for Them to Say Yes! – by Rachel Carrington

Self-published authors are in charge of their own marketing, and for those that long to see their books on bookstore shelves, it can be daunting to approach a store manager. It’s worse for first-time authors or introverted writers. They often don’t know what to take with them, stumble through their first meeting, and end up leaving a bad impression. But with every problem comes a solution, and that’s why I use a consignment pitch strategy that is easily repeatable and puts most of the effort in the author’s hands, leaving a manager little to do, other than to say yes.

While taking some books and dropping them off for the manager to review seems like the way to go, it’s not. Managers are busy, and if they know nothing about your book, they have no reason to stock it. That’s where the sell sheet comes in. It’s one page and tells the manager everything about the book, including the price, the publication date, the category, the description, the cover, the local angle, comparable titles, trim size and page count, and any advance praise or reviews the book has received. Also be sure to include your contact information and put the bookstore’s name and number in your contact list so you’ll know to answer the call.

Along with the sell sheet, you should have a finished copy of your book and a low-friction offer prepared. Most bookstores have their own consignment terms, but if you offer them an easier path, they are apt to take it, although they will stay with their own terms when it comes to the royalty percentage, which is most often a 60/40 or 55/45 split between the store and the author.

A trial offer includes a smaller number of copies for sixty days. I usually start with three. I don’t ask for front-table placement, and I make my books returnable as long as they are still in saleable condition when they are returned. Offer to provide replacement stock promptly if they sell through, and follow through quickly when doing that. Then offer to handle one small promotional action if they do choose to stock your title. Here are some that don’t cost a lot of money or time:

Offer a Bookstore Exclusive Insert, like a letter from one of your characters. This would only be available at that bookstore. These could be stacked by the books and be easy for the store to slip into a reader’s bag.

The Book Club Guest Pass is offering bookstores a standing arrangement where you will appear in person or virtually for a 45-minute gratis discussion if a local book club chooses your book.

Tell the bookstore you will cross-promote the bookstore and feature it in your newsletter, on your website, and on all your social media channels, letting readers know this is the place to buy the book.

The “If You Loved…” Display Card tells the readers why they will love your book. This helps the bookseller out immensely as they don’t have to look up the tropes or attach other types of books to yours. Keep it simple with no more than four “if you loved” reasons and then end it with “you may enjoy” [your book title].

Here’s a script you can use that’ll help with your approach:

“Hi, I’m [Name]. I’m a local author, and I know you probably have a standard process for consignment requests. I brought a one-page sell sheet and a simple 3-copy/60-day trial proposal I’d like you to review as you have time. If my book looks like a fit for your shelves, I’m happy to follow your process.”

A simple, no-frills process like this makes it easy for a manager to say yes. On another note, what makes it easy for the manager to say no is dropping off a stack of your books at the counter, demanding a front table, leaving a 20-page media kit, or arguing terms during the first conversation. Instead, keep it simple, professional, and direct. And don’t make promises you can’t keep.

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Rachel Carrington is a published author of fantasy novels and a freelance writer who has written for Writers Weekly, the New York Times, Startrek.com, Short-Edition, and more. Find out more about her writing at www.rachelcarrington.com, and look for her next book, Where Witches Hunt, available July 30, 2026.

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