How Ghostwriting Has Helped Me Build a Sustainable, Ongoing Freelance Income – by Mary Wanjiru

I depended upon job boards and one-time gigs when I began freelance writing. My earnings were irregular and I hustled, pitched, and competed to work on low-paid projects. It was a perpetuation of hustle where there was no balance. This was no longer the case after I switched to ghostwriting, one of the most neglected niches, and paved the way for long-term clients, premium rates, and a sustainable workflow.

How I Got My First Ghostwriting Job (Without a Huge Portfolio)

My first ghostwriting job came unexpectedly through a Facebook group for women entrepreneurs. A business coach was looking for someone to help with her blog. Although I didn’t have a formal ghostwriting portfolio, I pitched her by showing writing samples in her niche, and offered a discounted trial piece. That one post turned into months of steady work.

What Clients Typically Want

With time, I learned that not all ghostwriting clients want only blog posts. I have done email campaigns, LinkedIn copy, ebooks, and online courses. Personal branding is immense; several coaches, leading-edge thinkers, and advisors wish to increase their power online, but do not have the time or the writing talent to perform the task.

They tend to give me outlines, voice memos, or bullet points. I take those, and make them smooth, and written in their own natural style. Ghostwriters are very useful to their clients since they can write in other people’s voices, and ensure the information’s confidentiality.

Building Consistent Income Through Retainers

A shift that happened to me was changing my one-off gigs into monthly retainers. After gaining confidence in your ability to provide quality work on a regular basis, clients will tend to institute long-term support. Ghosts and retainers are a natural fit. Customers are interested in consistency and they like to deal with someone who has insight into their voice, brand, and objectives.

Owing to the nature of the specialization of ghostwriting, I have managed to demand top prices. It involves emotional mastery, attention to detail, and being strategic. These are not merely writing jobs. Indeed, clients will pay not only for words, but also for the convenience of seeing their ideas turned into high-grade writing without them having to do the heavy labor.

The model has enabled me to schedule my income months ahead, and save on time to pitch or apply for new gigs. I do not have to worry about ten clients; I settle on a few straight match relationships.

Tips for New Writers Entering Ghostwriting

Do you want to start ghostwriting? Here are a few tips that helped me do it in a morally and financially sound way:

Begin like a small store. Offer trial blog posts or short content to earn trust.

Observe confidentiality. The distribution of ghostwritten samples is never allowed.

Pay attention to listening. Knowing your clients’ tones, languages, and intentions is essential.

You should know how to ask questions. Interesting interviews result in greater writing.

Be aware of your worth. You are helping your client sell so you should not under price.

The benefits of ghost writing do not include a byline but the payoffs are much greater. It provides job security, professional bonds, and opportunities to gain greater writing, branding, and strategy abilities. Ghostwriting transformed freelance writing into a good-paying business for me, which was once a hustle. It does not seem glamorous but it brings in a regular paycheck.

Mary Wanjiru is a free writer who has written about health, business, and personal growth. She has been a ghostwriter to coaches, wellness brands, and online business owners by assisting them in expanding their online presence with quality digital content.

