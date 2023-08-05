Can You Tell a Story in 100 Words? Submit it to These Six Paying Markets! – by Dawn Colclasure

Are you a person of few words? Do you enjoy writing micro fiction? If you’ve answered yes, there are six paying markets out there you can submit your stories to!

While micro-fiction markets have been around for a while, they have just recently started gaining so much popularity that editors and publishers are jumping on the bandwagon. There are micro-fiction publishers of books, but also magazine publishers of micro-fiction stories.

In addition to markets that buy 100-word stories, there are also 100-word contests. These contests will accept 100-word submissions of poetry, nonfiction, and fiction. These contests can be found on various websites.

Micro-fiction, also called drabbles, can be anything from 50-500 words. It depends on the market. While there are a variety of word limits on micro-fiction, the 100-word stories are one of the most popular. In fact, there are many 100-word fiction sites. Some of these markets pay writers while others do not.

The following is a list of paying markets open to submissions of 100-word stories. Some of them may have themed calls for stories while others are only open to submissions during certain times of the year. There’s something here for everyone, and some micro-fiction markets are also open to nonfiction micro submissions.

Black Hare Press

This website has a monthly themed writing challenge for stories of exactly 100 words. They pay writers .04 per word. They do not accept simultaneous submissions. Read more about their guidelines at this link: https://www.blackharepress.com/submissions/

Deadly Drabbles Tuesday

This site accepts darker micros: Horror, weird, dark, science fiction and fantasy. All stories must have a “Dark, weird or horror element.” Compensation is a flat fee of $8. Guidelines are here:

https://www.hungryshadowpress.com/submissions-deadly-drabble-tuesdays

The Martian

They publish science fiction micros. Every subgenre of science fiction stories is welcome. Check out some of their stories to get an idea of what they publish. They pay writers .08 per word for original stories, on publication. They accept submissions during the month of April. Guidelines are here:

https://themartianmagazine.com/submissions

The Offing

According to their Submittable page, under the option for Micro submissions: “Ten- to 560-character (including spaces) works in any genre.” They pay $25-$100 on publication.

https://theoffingmag.com/submit/submission_guidelines

The Red Lemon Review

While this market accepts stories up to 350 words, they will also accept 100-word stories. They are open to submissions year-round. While they accept any genre, their guidelines state “The Red Lemon Review aims to publish poems, visual art, and flash fiction pieces that depict the mundane through a unique lens. In particular, we appreciate works which give uncommon insight into common experiences.” Pays a flat fee of $30 regardless of length. Read more about their submission guidelines here: https://theredlemonreview.com/submissions

Unstamatic

They accept simultaneous submissions and they are open to any genre or style of writing. Writers can submit up to five stories and they pay a $10 flat fee for each accepted story. Read their guidelines here:

https://www.unstamatic.info/submissions

While the paying markets for micro fiction are out there, keep in mind that a shorter word count can equal a shorter payment. That said, some markets will eschew a per-word payment rate, while others will offer a higher flat fee. Check their guidelines and decide if a market is right for you.

Writing micro-fiction can be a fun diversion and a satisfying method of getting short bits of stories onto the page. The next time you write a 100-word story, check out some of these markets to see if there’s a possible home for your work.

Dawn Colclasure is a writer based in Eugene, Oregon with her husband and children. She is a book reviewer, freelance writer, poet and ghostwriter. She is the author of several books. Her work has appeared in magazines, newspapers, websites and anthologies. Her websites are https://dawnsbooks.com/ and https://www.dmcwriter.com/ Her Twitter: @dawncolclasure.

