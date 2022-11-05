7 Reasons Why TikTok is Your Best Platform for Book Promotion – by William Opar

As the world of book promotion continues to evolve, new ways of promoting your book are continually being explored. Digital channels are now a key part of any author’s or publisher’s promotional strategy, and TikTok is one of the most popular new platforms in this area.

While anyone can view TikTok videos online, if you’re not already on TikTok, you need to be. You can sign up by downloading the TikTok app from the Google AppStore, and setting up your profile. You can also use TikTok on your desktop but, to make use of all of TikTok’s creative options (adding text, music, and other effects to your video), you should definitely use the app on your phone.

After you have an account, you can click to “heart” others’ videos, and click to “follow” others on TikTok. You’ll find that most of them will reciprocate, and will “follow” you, too.

With over 1 billion monthly active users worldwide, TikTok provides a fantastic opportunity for you to reach a far bigger audience. And, with so many unique users sharing videos, you might wonder why this platform is best for promoting your book.

Let’s find out…

There’s a strong community of readers on TikTok

TikTok is primarily a video-sharing platform. And, most people using this app are just there to watch videos. It means you’ll have a strong community of readers who are more interested in consuming content than promoting it. This allows you to share your content without being too promotional or spammy.

You can create a strong relationship with your readers, and develop a community around your content without feeling as if you’re spamming people. And, as you create more videos and gain a following, you can begin promoting your book to your followers.

You can showcase your book in video form

Statistics show that 93% of companies get new customers through social media videos. Videos are highly engaging, and TikTok users spend an average of more than two minutes per video. So, if you want to showcase your book in video form, TikTok is the perfect platform.

While Book Trailers are engaging and professional, and a great way to promote your book(s) on TikTok, there are other ways as well!

To make a simple book video, compile the following key sections of your book:

a photo of your book

a photo of a short description of your book (use a large font so it can be read on phone screens)

a high-quality author photo

a concise and entertaining author bio (again, short and in a large font)

Next, using the TikTok app on your phone, use the photos to create a video by clicking the “add button,” and selecting multiple photos. Then click “next.” At this stage, you can add text to your video, tag people, add hashtags, add music, then click “post,” and your video will be live.

For instance, if you’re writing a fiction book, you can create a short video of your characters or a summary of your plot and share it on TikTok.

With TikTok, you can create both short and long videos of your book, depending on how engaging you want your video to be.

People are actively looking for books on TikTok

TikTok is a great platform for book promotion. Why? Because people are actively looking for books on this app.

For instance, book buyers on TikTok increased from 12% to 18% among people aged 13-84 between 2020 and 2021. However, the highest surge in buyers occurred between the age of 20-24, with a rise from 30% to 43% during this period.

You may have already heard about BookTok. You can read more about that RIGHT HERE.

You can use branded content for book promotion

Branded content is a trend that is growing on Tik Tok. People are creating videos promoting brands or products, and these videos are also being used to promote books, too.

You can create branded content for your book and use Tik Tok to promote it, or collaborate with other Tik Tok users to create branded content for your book. This is a new way to promote books on Tik Tok and you can use it to reach thousands of people who are interested in branded content.

However, before using branded content for book promotion on TikTok, read the branded content policy to understand the rules and regulations governing posting branded content.

Book Goodies Box (BGB) is a win-win platform for authors and readers

TikTok is currently the only social media platform where you can join BGB, and use it to promote your book. You can create a profile, post about your book, and use it to promote your work.

In addition, you can use TikTok to create videos that promote BGB. BGB is a win-win platform because you not only promote your book but you also get a chance to win cash prizes.

To make a Book Goodies Box on TikTok;

Get a Book Box. You can get a Book Box from any gift shop nearby

Place the Book Goodies you have chosen inside the Book Box. You can place items related to the book inside the box.

Take a TikTok video of the book box with book(s) and other items inside inside

Choose your favorite type of TikTok challenge. The most popular challenges on TikTok are Book Log and Book Review Challenge.

Fill in the blank, and book tag

Write a catchy title, give a brief description about your challenge, then post.

You can search for “Book Review Challenge” on TikTok to see how others have done it.

It’s an excellent place to network and find partners

Another important aspect of Tik Tok is that it’s a great place to network and find partners. No matter what niche you’re in, you can find a community on TikTok. You can also create your group and share your content with other users who are interested in your niche.

By networking with others, you can reach a wider audience, find potential partners for your book, and build a relationship with them. You can ask them to read your book, and review it.

You can also ask them to share your book with their followers, and create a buzz around it.

Users are very responsive on Tik Tok

Another reason TikTok is the best platform for book promotion is that users are very responsive. Users respond well to different types of content, which you can use to your advantage.

You can share book reviews, sample chapters, plot twists, and cliffhangers to create a buzz around your book. TikTok allows you to include URLs to your book on your posts, which can help you reach a broader audience.

If you’re promoting your book in the plot twist category, you can share a chapter that leaves the reader wondering about what happens next. In the sample chapter, you can share an exciting part from your book that will leave the reader wanting more.

In Summary

TikTok has a strong community of readers who are more interested in consuming content than promoting their own products. Start using TikTok to promote YOUR book(s) to those book lovers!

William Opar is an expert Content Writer and Blogger who helps brands to grow their businesses and earn real money.

