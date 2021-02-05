5 Writing and Editing Tools That Will Improve Your Writing This Year – by Saidu Jibrin

Writing is a means of getting a message across to people, from the writer to the reader. But, for your message to be clear and well understood by your readers, some boxes need to be checked off. Punctuation, good command of English, proper use of grammar, arrangement/structure of the article, etc. These are a few of the boxes that must be covered.

As a writer, no matter how careful or good you are, you cannot get everything right at all times. When you are writing, be it a book or an article for a blog, your brain is most of the time focused on passing the information across to the reader, with little or no regard for following the rules of grammar. Therefore, to make your writing perfect or near-perfect, you need the help of some writing and editing tools.

Technology has made writing easier for writers today. There are many tools and software available for you to use in sharpening your writing skills! Here are five writing and editing tools that will prove beneficial in your career as a writer this year:

After The Deadline

This is a proofreading tool that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) and natural language processing to identify errors and offer smart suggestions. It is cloud-based software and it is free. It is also multilingual (French, Portuguese, German, and Spanish).

Scribus

Scribus is a free, open-source platform that allows you to create rich, professional layouts for everything from one-pagers to magazines, brochures, flyers, and more. It is available for most desktop operating systems. Designed for layout, typesetting, and preparation of files for professional-quality image-setting equipment. Scribus can also create animated and interactive PDF presentations and forms.

Grammarly

Grammarly is the world’s leading writing tool for researchers, scholars, students, bloggers, and authors. A study conducted by Health Sciences Library, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (May 2019) on the usage of Grammarly shows that it improves writing skills, catches contextual spelling and grammar mistakes, integrates with Microsoft Office, and shows definitions and synonyms via double-clicks. It also provides an auto-save mode, is easy to use, and works on both phones, tablets, and desktops.

Grammarly does have a few small downsides, such as a limited free version, and works only with an Internet connection.

Ginger

With a four-star rating, Ginger software is an award-winning, productivity-focused company that helps you write faster and better. It has a grammar checker, dictionary, sentence rephrase, text reader, translation, personal trainer, and both free and paid versions.

However, the app must be installed on a phone, tablet, or desktop before use.

Slick Write

This application lets you customize the settings for things you either don’t want to be corrected, or to isolate your corrections as you go. It is a free online application with no pricing.

You should also know that this application only supports desktop and no email, phone, or live support for customer service.

These tools are available to help you improve your writing skills as your ride on with your writing career in 2021. But, remember that you are the writer, and in control of what you write. Make sure your message is as clear as possible.

