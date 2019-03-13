Letters and Comments – 03/13/19

I have been wanting to get on more podcasts, since I’ve really enjoy being interviewed on a few since my book launched. I stopped by your site and Bam – there’s an article to help. That has happened so many times with Writers Weekly! I’ve probably used fifty of your suggestions over the last few years. I thought for once I would reach out and say thanks – you are providing valuable resources in a sea of misinformation. As a debut novelist, it was key. Keep up the good work! Joanell Serra

– Joanell Serra ( Joanells@comcast.net )

Hi Angela: Really good information you gave here. I’m a former newspaper reporter and now I write for an investigative reporting organization. My big gripe has been about what is called “Citizen journalists.” Sorry, this doesn’t fly. These are people with no training who most likely are publishing just one side of a story. A trained journalist knows you must get several points of view, then report it. The only way to re-publish a story is to publish it in full, and, here is the important piece: Cite the source. In some ways, this is done on Facebook (or the horror). Or Twitter or whatever. You are correct, if you were not there, you have nothing to add. If you find the piece interesting, then republish it and source it.

Geri Spieler

***

I think you meant “republish it with permission.” 🙂

***

Your article reminded me of an incident where I was the only reporter in a courtroom, writing for a small, weekly newspaper. A man charged with the murder of his niece was attacked by another relative before the hearing had even begun.

***

Your employer could have sued them all for copyright infringement.

