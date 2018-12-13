Amazon’s Buy-Button Giveaway Controversy! Comments From Our Readers – 12/13/18

Amazon is infuriating! Here’s an article over a year old that’s worth reading.

Maybe it’s time to get MAD and organize instead of allowing Amazon to stretch the limits of our country’s anti-trust laws. Authors Wake Up and Rise Up! We are not alone.

Pat Brunn-Perkins

They will probably only let you buy one copy of each title at the low price. At least, that’s what they do for me.

Johnny Townsend

A Day at the Temple

Lying for the Lord

The Gay Mormon Quilter’s Club

I purchased four copies a quarter of my list price a few months ago and they ordered more. Hah!

Danny Creasy

I’ve checked on Amazon. They have dropped the prices way below their cost. Not sure what that means. Should I order a ton of them?

Woodrow Wilson

I just checked Amazon, and they are listing my book with Prime shipping, but the list price is 10% off the cover price! I have no idea why.

Linda Gray

My book BUY button was bought by PBSshop before it was released. They never had the book. They never delivered the book to countless customers. I only found out because more than a few friends bought from them (before the book was even out it was listed BELOW amazon price) and wrote me they never received the book. I wrote PBS and they said they were refunding the customers’ $. I asked them for a list of folks who purchased. They refused. How many sales did I lose? I have no idea.

Lisa Kusel

My children’s picture book retails for CAD$13.95 and US$9.95 but Amazon had it listed for something crazy like $245. Now Amazon has it listed for $43.54. I’m not sure why the price got into the mid $200’s and I’m not sure why it keeps changing and I’m not sure why it’s now at $43.54 (what an odd price!). And because Amazon is so difficult to deal with, and the one time I did deal with them they basically told me that they’re Amazon and they can do whatever they want, I really don’t know how to get them to change my book’s price or get them to stop carrying my title or even how or where to complain about Amazon’s “shenanigan’s”. Grrr!

Diane C.

My “Mozart’s Wife” has had the primary sales button taken over by a “reseller” who, I suspect, has access to an old file of the book, which has been continuously in print since 2001, but through many different and now defunct publishers. In an attempt to reclaim my work, I’ve recovered and retitled the book “The Intimate Mozart.” I doubt if this is going to sell the way the original title did…and I’ve been trying to figure out how to spike this theft of my property.

Juliet Waldron

When Amazon has this type of database error for print books, I tell authors to buy as many copies as they can at that cheap price (if they need copies to sell themselves, or for reviewers) because they’ll also earn royalties on those sales. ??

Amazon should NOT be discounting your ebook list price, however!

Angela Hoy – Publisher of WritersWeekly.com

Just the opposite here – Amazon has cut my book’s price in half. Mystifying….and it is half-price for both the paperback and the kindle. They are undercutting everyone else (including my own online store) – after playing games and saying my book was “out of stock” and it would take a month to restock more copies, now they have swung the other way. Sometimes I just want to punch them in the face!

Shannon

Joel's BookProgram: The Simple Secret To Writing A Non-Fiction Book In 30 Days, At 1 Hour A Day! - SECOND EDITION









If you are a solo professional, having your own book is one of the best investments of time and money you can make, to promote your business and gain more clients. Why?

If you are an author, you are an authority--an expert in your field.

A book is a tangible credential.

Your book can differentiate you from your competition.

It's an opportunity to explain your uniqueness, your "special sauce."

Order "The Simple Secret To Writing A Non-Fiction Book In 30 Days, At 1 Hour A Day!" right away. And picture yourself handing your own book to a prospect, in just a short time!

90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.



We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!



Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!



Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!

HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY

Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!

Remember Your Past

Write It and Publish It

in as little as 12 weeks!



Angela Hoy's book will get you started!

Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years

Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook

Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!

Also works for biographies and memoirs!

Read more here:

http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html