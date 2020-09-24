Snowden must give up book royalties; Amazon $100M bribery scheme; and more! – …In the News 09/24/2020

Violation of his “government secrecy agreement”

Judge rules Snowden to give up millions from book, speeches

“Edward Snowden, the former National Security Agency (NSA) contractor charged with espionage in 2013 after releasing classified documents on U.S. surveillance programs, has agreed to pay more than $5 million in profits from his book and speaking fees to the U.S. government, CNN reported Monday.”

Good for them!!!

Pandemic spurs journalists to go it alone via email

“A slew of high-profile journalists have recently announced they are leaving newsrooms to launch their own, independent brands, mostly via email newsletters.”

WOW!

How an Amazon Bribery Scheme Became a $100 Million Swindle

“But it’s the real-life story of a small ring of e-commerce consultants and former Amazon.com Inc. employees who federal prosecutors say bribed Amazon workers for more than three years to gain access to the company’s most sensitive secrets…”

Sued over YouTube diary entry

Carole Baskin of ‘Tiger King’ fame sued for defamation

“The lawsuit said that Baskin defamed McQueen by posting a video diary entry on YouTube earlier this month in which she says McQueen played a role in Lewis’ disappearance.”

If you already have more money than God, why would you need to steal other people’s creations?

Apple Accused of Diverse Emoji Copyright Infringement

“CCI claimed it provided samples to Apple upon request, but there was no partnership between the two companies; therefore, Apple did not obtain a license or permission to use this copyrighted works. However, in March 2015, the iDiversicons® emoji app was ‘featured’ on the Apple App Store…”

