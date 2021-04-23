S&S Stands Firm on Pence’s Book; Cuomo’s Book Investigated; Amazon Re-instates Trans-Rescue Book – In the News 04/23/21

*Publishing Industry / Cancel Culture

Simon and Schuster Stands Its Ground

Mike Pence’s publisher refuses to cancel memoir after staff protest

“The letter, which did not reveal how many members of staff had signed, said that the former vice-president had ‘made a career out of discriminating against marginalized groups…'”

*Publishing Industry

Author’s (Alleged) Past Emerges to Haunt Him

Publisher of New Bestselling Book Halts Publication due to Sexual Abuse Claims

“These stories have been whispered about for decades or shared over a glass of wine by former students, who all thought they were the only ones. His behavior was something of an open secret…”

*Publishing Industry

Hilarious Irony

Amy Klobuchar book slams monopolies, as its publisher faces monopoly probe

“A publishing pro mused … that if the Klobuchar’s book is ‘a trust-busting manifesto against monopoly power’ as advertised, ‘it’ll be slightly awkward then for the Senator as she promotes her book.’”

*Defamation

Looking Forward to Discovery on This One

MyPillow Files $1.6 Billion Countersuit Against Dominion Voting Systems

“The new complaint from MyPillow, filed in Minnesota federal court, accuses Dominion of waging an ‘illegal campaign to punish and silence their critics.’”

*Publishing News

You Can’t Use Your Public-Service Employees for Private Work

New York AG gets Authority to Conduct Criminal Probe into Cuomo’s Book

“Allegations have recently emerged that public resources may have been used in the development and promotion of the Governor’s book.”

*Amzonannigans

I Guess the Pressure Got to Them

Amazon Reverses Ban on Book Helping Parents Rescue Kids From Transgenderism After Pushback

“Keffler believes that Big Tech and large corporations are intent on silencing critical voices of transgender ideology because there is big money in the ‘gender industry…'”

7.625 STRATEGIES IN EVERY BEST-SELLER - Revised and Expanded Edition

At this moment, thousands of would-be authors are slaving away on their keyboards, dreaming of literary success. But their efforts won’t count for much. Of all those manuscripts, trade book editors will sign up only a slim fraction.



And of those titles--ones that that editors paid thousands of dollars to contract, print and publicize--an unhealthy percentage never sell enough copies to earn back their advances. Two years later, most will be out of print!



Acquisition Editor Tam Mossman shares seven essentials every book needs to stay in print, and sell!

Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/5635.html

90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.



We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!



Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!



Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!