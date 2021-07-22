Bezos Said Amazon Employees and Customers Paid for His $5.5B, 10-minute Space Flight; 5 Arrested for Book About Sheep; ABA Blocks its Own Twitter Account…and MORE – In The News 07/22/2021

* Free Speech / Censorship

Americans – Take Heed. This is Where We’re Heading.

Children’s Books on Sheep Lead to 5 Arrests in Hong Kong Under new Security Law

“The report said the five arrested were between the ages of 25 and 28. They are accused of conspiring to ‘publish, distribute, exhibit or copy seditious publications.'”

* Journalism

I’m Not Quite Sure What the “Conflict” Is…

NY Times Suspends Sports Reporter Who Failed to Disclose Her Michael Phelps Book Deal

“If editors had been aware of the conflict, the reporter would not have been given the assignment.”

* Amazonannigans

Yep, Just Another Example of “I’m Special – YOU’RE Not!”

As Bezos Called for Tax Hikes, Amazon Lobbied to Keep its Tax Bill Low

“The retail giant’s founder Jeff Bezos earned plaudits earlier this year when he announced that Amazon would back ‘a rise in the corporate tax rate’ to help pay for Biden’s infrastructure package.”

After All of the Allegations and Lawsuits About Amazon’s Poor Treatment of Employees, He Thanks Them (and his customers) for PAYING FOR His $5.5B, 10-minute Flight!

Jeff Bezos roasted for thanking Amazon employees, customers for paying for spaceflight: ‘I’d like a refund’

“Upon his return to terra firma, Bezos was roasted by critics for his comments thanking customers (and his employees) for the reported $5.5 billion cost of the Blue Origin endeavor.”

*Big Tech / Journalism

Former eBay Employees Have Already Pleaded Guilty for Harassing These Bloggers

Couple Sues eBay Alleging Harassment Including Death Threats by Employees

“I just want to make clear that the directives, in this case, came from the top. The directives in this case – to stop the Steiners and intimidate the Steiners – came from the top management of eBay.”

* Information

We “Free Speech” Types Already Knew This

Wikipedia Co-Founder: I no Longer Trust the Website I Created

“There’s a global enforcement of a certain point of view, which is amazing to me, amazing to a libertarian…”

* Journalism

The World Needs More Reporters Like This

Pulitzer Prize-winning Reuters Photographer Danish Siddiqui Killed in Afghanistan

“I shoot for the common man who wants to see and feel a story from a place where he can’t be present himself.”

* Censorship

Apparently, There is Still Hope for Religious Freedom in the UK.

UK Council Apologizes for Censoring Franklin Graham Event Ads; pays Over $150K in Damages.

“It gave a preference to the rights and opinions of one part of the community without having any regard for the rights of the Claimant or those who shared its religious beliefs,”

* Censorship

ABA Bashes a Book They Don’t Like – Then Can’t Take the Heat of Americans’ Response

American Booksellers Association ‘Protects’ Twitter Account After Censorship Backlash

“Criticism of the ABA’s censorship began to pour in, with some likening it to medieval book-burning.”

* Publishing

$20 Million to Write a Book on Being a Spoiled RICH KID??

Prince Harry earning $20M for memoir: report

“The memoir will cover the British royal family member’s life in the public eye beginning from his childhood to the present day.”

