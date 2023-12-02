Could Your Kid Be Be More Successful by NOT Attending College? – In The News – 12/01/2023

This is a direct result of turning colleges into communist indoctrination centers.

Employers are fed up with college ‘waste,’ opt for skilled blue-collar workers instead

“‘The talent shortage will just get worse because high schools and colleges produce no talent,’ one employer said.”

Cowardly actor threatens moms at book awards ceremony.

LeVar Burton accused of ‘threatening physical violence’ against moms group at book awards ceremony

“It is truly disheartening that somebody who has been so influential in the lives of children can stoop so low as to threaten their mothers.”

We can’t even trust SPORTS reporters!

Host Charissa Thompson apologizes after saying she fabricated NFL sideline reports; faces mounting criticism

“Like, they’re not gonna correct me on that. I’m like, it’s fine, I’ll just make up the report.”

It seems that what AI is best at is fooling humans.

Scams targeting older Americans, many using AI, caused over $1 billion in losses in 2022

“The most prominent scams used AI technology to mimic people’s voices who then make calls to the victims, family members or loved ones, asking for money.”

Hall and Oates fighting?

Hall & Oates singer Daryl Hall granted restraining order against bandmate John Oates

“‘You think John Oates is my partner?… He’s my business partner,’ Hall said during an appearance on Bill Maher’s ‘Club Random’ podcast in 2022. ‘He’s not my creative partner.'”

It’s about time America hears the real story.

Kyle Rittenhouse writes book to correct misleading ‘narrative’: ‘Tell my story’

“I see a lot of people who will say ‘Kyle grew up wealthy and had everything handed to him his entire life. When in reality I grew up in poverty,’ Rittenhouse said.”

Stop supporting Disney. Let them wither on the vine.

Disney admitted foray into politics, culture wars hurt its bottom line in SEC filing: Jonathan Turley

“Turley then cited a recent SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) annual report in which Disney acknowledged that ‘we face risks relating to misalignment with public and consumer tastes and preferences for entertainment, travel and consumer products.'”

AI, even in sports reporting.

Sports Illustrated parent company denies publishing AI-generated articles, blames third party

“Sports Illustrated Union later published a statement saying it was ‘horrified’ by the report and demanded transparency from The Arena Group, Sports Illustrated’s parent company.”

I think the real news here is that there are people with so little going on in their lives that they will actually buy a book about the “royals.”

Scathing royals book pulled off shelf after reports say ‘racist’ family member accidentally revealed

“According to the couple, a senior member of the royal family questioned how dark Archie’s skin would be.”

Wake up. Our rights are under attack – and have been for some time.

White House worked with YouTube to censor COVID-19 & vaccine ‘misinformation’: House Judiciary Committee

“‘…there is a very high degree of interest now coming from the White House now regarding vaccine misinfo/vaccine hesitancy and our work around borderline content,’ the internal email from YouTube read.”

