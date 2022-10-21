ABC News Reporter and Author Allegedly “Missing” After FBI Raid; No Charges Filed – In The News – 10/21/2022

We are actually at the point where college professors praise cheating!

Law teacher in Spain shares pen cheating system student used: ‘What art!’

“The student had carved notes for his tests into the plastic of his BIC pens.”

I’d like to know exactly which books they were.

Woman sues childcare company for allegedly firing her for refusing to read LGBT books to kids

“Callas called Nelli into her office, questioned her in an irate manner, told her that if she did not want to celebrate diversity this was not the place for her to work, gave her an administrative leave memo, escorted her outside with a security guard, and left her out in…”

“Mercenary” hackers?

Former WSJ Reporter Says Law Firm Used Indian Hackers To Sabotage His Career

“At the time, Reuters reported that people who had become hacking targets while involved in at least seven different lawsuits had each launched their own inquiries into the cyberespionage campaign.”

Teaching the military to hate cops.

Pentagon equity chief praises book calling 9/11 first responders ‘menaces’ as she pushes for ‘revolution’

“Fox News Digital found that on two occasions DoDEA’s diversity, equity and inclusion chief promoted the anti-police book ‘Between the World and Me’ by Ta-Nehisi Coates while representing herself as an employee of the Pentagon’s education wing.”

Locked up in Saudi Arabia for comments made in the US.

Saudi Arabia sentences U.S. citizen to 16 years in prison for tweets

“I told the State Department his hearing was set for October 3 and they should attend. Afterward, over the phone, they said, ‘Oh, I’m sorry we forgot to tell the embassy,'”

Mystery of the disappearing reporter.

ABC News reporter James Gordon Meek ‘resigned very abruptly’ following alleged FBI raid of home

“If such documents exist, as claimed, this would be within the scope of his long career as an investigative journalist covering government wrongdoing. The allegations in your inquiry are troubling for a different reason: they appear to come from a source inside the government…”

Incredibly stupid singer has her computer stolen – with her book on it.

Lana Del Rey Addresses Theft Of Her Devices Containing New Book And Music

“LDR says she lost a 200-page manuscript for her upcoming book from Simon & Schuster, which she must now start over because it was not backed up. Despite remotely erasing the laptop, she’s also noticed new songs leaking.”

What in the world are they hiding?!

‘What are they hiding?’: Group sues Biden and National Archives over JFK assassination records

“It’s high time that the government got its act together and obeyed the spirit and the letter of the law…”

“Self Help” author turns out to be animal hoarder.

DA: Hoarder charged after 300 animals rescued from NY home

“Officers wearing hazardous material suits found a total of 118 rabbits, 150 birds, 15 cats, seven tortoises, three snakes and several mice living among filth, many surrounded by their own feces and urine and covered with cockroaches.”

