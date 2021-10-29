Politician Buys “Fake News” Ads to Fool Voters – In the News – 10/29/21

* Social Media

The poisonous culture of FaceBook

Here are all the Facebook Papers Stories

“The stories started to publish last Friday night, but landed with a bang Monday morning and have been coming out ever since.”

* Social Media

So much Facebook news, outlets are having to join forces.

Too big to cover alone: Newsrooms Team Up

“The ‘Facebook Consortium,’ a name given to a group of roughly two dozen news outlets that agreed to hold stories based on leaked materials from Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen, made its big editorial debut Monday.

* Media / Journalism

Fake news sites and misinformation used by VA Governor.

McAuliffe Buys ‘Fake News’ ads in Effort to Sway Voters, Fox News Investigation Finds

But sprinkled among the links to legitimate media are seven separate advertisements (and dozens of variations) that promote websites widely considered to be “fake news”.

* Freedom of information

What’s the big secret?

Loudoun County Parents Required to Sign Type of NDA to View CRT-Affiliated Curriculum

“The ‘Second Step’ curriculum is part of a series of lessons on ‘Social Emotional Learning’ from the Committee for Children, a nonprofit group that advertises free anti-racism and anti-bias resources.”

* Education / Free Speech

If the language is too much for an adult meeting, why is the book in a school library?

Speaker Kicked Out of Florida School Board Meeting for Reading from Sexually Explicit School Library Book

“It’s shocking that images, and even some words, that federal law prohibits TV stations to share with adults are the same images being shared with Virginia students with no accountability,”

* Education / Free Speech

Was the AG protecting family business when he threatened to unleash the FBI on concerned parents speaking out against Critical Racist Theory?

Parents Group Sounds Alarm over AG Garland’s Ties to Pro-CRT, Zuckerberg-Backed Consultancy

“His daughter is married to the cofounder of @PanoramaEd which is under fire for its multimillion contracts with school boards,” she added. “At @DefendingEd, parents sent us tips. We raised the alarm. Now Garland is trying to silence parents.”

