You Will Be SHOCKED When You See What’s in This Writing Textbook for Kids – In The News – 09/17/21

THE FALL, 2021 24-HOUR SHORT STORY CONTEST IS THIS WEEKEND! the most popular one each year. Our fall contest isthe most popular one each year. DON’T DELAY IF YOU WANT TO PLAY !!

* Publishing / Education

Writing Textbook Deemed Child P*rn*graphy

Ohio Mayor Warns School Board During Meeting: Resign or face Charges for ‘Child P*rn*graphy’

“I’ve spoken to a judge this evening. She’s already confirmed that. So I’m going to give you a simple choice: You either choose to resign from this board of education or you will be charged.”

* Censorship

Books Burned in Canadian Schools

Trudeau Pans Canadian School’s 2019 Book-Burning ‘Reconciliation’ for Indigenous People

“A newly revealed 2019 book burning in Canada has politicians and voters up in flames, with many denouncing the act – no matter the ‘symbolic’ intention.”

* Publishing

Book Sales and Publishing Show Strong Surges in 2021

Book Publishing’s Rousing First Half of 2021

“Bertelsmann attributed the overall increases to solid sales of both front-list and backlist books, as well as to ‘a continuing audio boom in nearly all territories.’”

* Publishing / Education

LUDICROUS!!! The “Racial Healing Handbook” Says That, If You’re An Adult, You Are “Oppressing” Your Children

VA School Teachers Studied Book that Decried ‘Adultism,’ ‘Religious Privilege’

“Documents obtained by a nonprofit after a public records request indicate that dozens of educators of various positions were involved in the book study, which was led by the assistant principal.”

* Journalism

The Taliban Promised to Allow Free Press – They LIED

Taliban Accused of Torturing Journalists for Covering Protests

“We could hear their screams and cries through the walls.”

* Free Speech

Google and Apple COLLUDED WITH PUTIN TO MEDDLE IN ELECTIONS?!

Google and Apple Remove App Aimed at Spurring Protest Voting in Russia

“Removing the Navalny app from stores is a shameful act of political censorship,”…“Russia’s authoritarian government and propaganda will be thrilled.”

* Journalism / Free Speech

Tyranny is Increasing Around the World

Press Freedoms Crumble as Authoritarianism Spreads

“Hong Kong isn’t alone. Around the world, several countries that were hinging on democracy have seen press freedoms fall apart this past year in response to rising authoritarian regimes.”

* Censorship / Social Media

Celebrities and ‘Elite’ get Special Treatment From Facebook

From Instagram’s Toll on Teens to Unmoderated ‘Elite’ Users, Here’s a Break Down of the Wall Street Journal’s Facebook Revelations

“’We are not actually doing what we say we do publicly,’ a 2019 internal review reportedly read. ‘Unlike the rest of our community, these people can violate our standards without any consequences.’”

*Amazonannigans

… But Will They Actually DO Anything to Amazon?

DC broadens antitrust lawsuit against Amazon

“The complaint alleges that Amazon imposes excessive fees and does not let those sellers offer their products elsewhere at lower costs, ultimately resulting in higher prices and less choice for consumers.”

* Publishing

New Biography About Billionaire PayPal Founder

Peter Thiel Hates a Copycat

“Chafkin covers the rise and fall of Thiel’s hedge fund and the creation of PayPal, which anticipated today’s digital-money boom and which Thiel sold to eBay in 2002, exiting with $55 million.”

90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.



We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!



Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!



Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!

BOOK PROPOSALS THAT WORKED! Real Book Proposals That Landed $10K - $100K Publishing Contracts - by Angela Hoy



Peek over the shoulders of highly successful, published authors to see how they landed publishing contracts worth $10,000 to $100,000! An enticing yet professional book proposal is the key!



BONUS! Successful ghostwriter, Anton Marco, shares his secret for landing ghostwriting clients. Don’t miss Anton’s real ghostwriting contract at the end of this book! It provides an example of what he charges and the payment terms he requires from each client.

QUERY LETTERS THAT WORKED! Real Queries That Landed $2K+ Writing Assignments

Peek over the shoulders of highly successful freelance writers to see how they earn thousands per article! The query letter is the key!

In these pages, you'll find real query letters that landed real assignments for national magazines, websites, and corporations.



Also includes: