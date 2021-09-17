You Will Be SHOCKED When You See What’s in This Writing Textbook for Kids – In The News – 09/17/21

THE FALL, 2021 24-HOUR SHORT STORY CONTEST IS THIS WEEKEND! Our fall contest is the most popular one each year. Only 500 participants permitted so DON’T DELAY IF YOU WANT TO PLAY!!
* Publishing / Education
Writing Textbook Deemed Child P*rn*graphy
Ohio Mayor Warns School Board During Meeting: Resign or face Charges for ‘Child P*rn*graphy’
“I’ve spoken to a judge this evening. She’s already confirmed that. So I’m going to give you a simple choice: You either choose to resign from this board of education or you will be charged.”
* Censorship
Books Burned in Canadian Schools
Trudeau Pans Canadian School’s 2019 Book-Burning ‘Reconciliation’ for Indigenous People
“A newly revealed 2019 book burning in Canada has politicians and voters up in flames, with many denouncing the act – no matter the ‘symbolic’ intention.”
* Publishing
Book Sales and Publishing Show Strong Surges in 2021
Book Publishing’s Rousing First Half of 2021
“Bertelsmann attributed the overall increases to solid sales of both front-list and backlist books, as well as to ‘a continuing audio boom in nearly all territories.’”
* Publishing / Education
LUDICROUS!!! The “Racial Healing Handbook” Says That, If You’re An Adult, You Are “Oppressing” Your Children
VA School Teachers Studied Book that Decried ‘Adultism,’ ‘Religious Privilege’
“Documents obtained by a nonprofit after a public records request indicate that dozens of educators of various positions were involved in the book study, which was led by the assistant principal.”
* Journalism
The Taliban Promised to Allow Free Press – They LIED
Taliban Accused of Torturing Journalists for Covering Protests
“We could hear their screams and cries through the walls.”
* Free Speech
Google and Apple COLLUDED WITH PUTIN TO MEDDLE IN ELECTIONS?!
Google and Apple Remove App Aimed at Spurring Protest Voting in Russia
“Removing the Navalny app from stores is a shameful act of political censorship,”…“Russia’s authoritarian government and propaganda will be thrilled.”
* Journalism / Free Speech
Tyranny is Increasing Around the World
Press Freedoms Crumble as Authoritarianism Spreads
“Hong Kong isn’t alone. Around the world, several countries that were hinging on democracy have seen press freedoms fall apart this past year in response to rising authoritarian regimes.”
* Censorship / Social Media
Celebrities and ‘Elite’ get Special Treatment From Facebook
From Instagram’s Toll on Teens to Unmoderated ‘Elite’ Users, Here’s a Break Down of the Wall Street Journal’s Facebook Revelations
“’We are not actually doing what we say we do publicly,’ a 2019 internal review reportedly read. ‘Unlike the rest of our community, these people can violate our standards without any consequences.’”
*Amazonannigans
… But Will They Actually DO Anything to Amazon?
DC broadens antitrust lawsuit against Amazon
“The complaint alleges that Amazon imposes excessive fees and does not let those sellers offer their products elsewhere at lower costs, ultimately resulting in higher prices and less choice for consumers.”
* Publishing
New Biography About Billionaire PayPal Founder
Peter Thiel Hates a Copycat
“Chafkin covers the rise and fall of Thiel’s hedge fund and the creation of PayPal, which anticipated today’s digital-money boom and which Thiel sold to eBay in 2002, exiting with $55 million.”
