Another Day, Another Article on Book Banning… – In The News – 09/16/2022

Allegedly more than just a bully.

Elected official facing murder charge was “lying in wait” for Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, complaint says

“After articles appeared in May airing claims of administrative bullying, favoritism and Telles’ relationship with a subordinate staffer, Telles lost his bid for reelection in the June primary.”

It didn’t start in this century.

Book banning in America: Censoring literature in US dates back centuries, but this time is different

“To Kill a Mockingbird – the 1960 Pulitzer-prize winning novel by Harper Lee that has been a staple in high school classrooms for decades – was #7 on ALA’s list of the most banned books as recently as 2020.”

Did your government use a third party to censor you?

Judge orders Biden admin to turn over Fauci, Jean-Pierre ‘misinformation’ emails sent to social media giants

“…having threatened and cajoled social-media platforms for years to censor viewpoints and speakers disfavored by the Left, senior government officials in the Executive Branch have moved into a phase of open collusion with social-media platforms under the Orwellian guise of halting so-called ‘disinformation,’ ‘misinformation’ and ‘malinformation.'”

