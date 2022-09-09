Politician Arrested in Murder of Journalist Who Wrote About Him – In The News – 09/09/2022

We knew what the culprit would be someone he knew…

Las Vegas investigative journalist stabbed to death outside his home

“Police say they believe German got into an altercation with another person outside his home on Friday night. Authorities say they have ‘some leads.'”

POLITICIAN SUSPECT ARRESTED

Democratic Las Vegas official arrested in murder of journalist Jeff German: report

“On Tuesday evening, the Las Vegas Review-Journal observed Telles, a Democrat, standing next to a vehicle that matched the suspect vehicle’s description. German had recently written about allegations of a hostile work environment in Telles’ office. The public administrator had lost his bid for re-election in June after German published his findings, the outlet reported.”

More movies like this, please.

‘The Shell Collector’ best-selling author shares inspiration behind Fox Nation’s first feature film

“Naigle credits her faith in large part to the success of her books, and her ability to finish ‘The Shell Collector.’ The author knew she wanted her Christian worldview ‘front and forward’ in the story.”

Where will Artificial Intelligence take us next??

An A.I.-Generated Picture Won an Art Prize. Artists Aren’t Happy.

“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” he said. “I felt like it was demonically inspired — like some otherworldly force was involved.”

Traditional publishing has been changing (in not good ways) for several years now.

Is the Publishing Industry Broken?

“Isn’t the world unhappy right now?” she asked when the topic of burnout was broached. As to the question of whether workloads for junior staffers had become unmanageable, this source retorted, “It’s publishing, not coal mining.”

The Roof! The Roof! The roof is on fire!!

Amazon temporarily shuts down solar rooftops at all US facilities due to fires

“‘The rate of dangerous incidents is unacceptable, and above industry averages,’ an Amazon employee wrote in an internal report, according to CNBC.”

White House / Social Media Collusion??

Judge orders Biden admin to turn over Fauci, Jean-Pierre ‘misinformation’ emails sent to social media giants

“…having threatened and cajoled social-media platforms for years to censor viewpoints and speakers disfavored by the Left, senior government officials in the Executive Branch have moved into a phase of open collusion with social-media platforms under the Orwellian guise of halting so-called ‘disinformation,’ ‘misinformation’ and ‘malinformation.'”

Read More "In The News" Here.