Media to Put New Spin on Crime Stories; Target’s Book-Banning Directives; and MORE – In The News – 08/12/21

* Amazonannigans

Amazon Sellers Manipulating Reviews

When Amazon Customers Leave Negative Reviews, Some Sellers Hunt Them Down

“‘We are willing to refund in full,’ the representative wrote. ‘We hope you can reconsider deleting comments at your convenience okay?’ The message concluded, ‘When we do not receive a response, we will assume that you did not see it, and will continue to send emails.'”

* Journalism

Government Meddling May Sink World’s Oldest Daily Newspaper

The Austrian newspaper that can survive anything … except Sebastian Kurz?

“Though the media-savvy chancellor likes to present himself as a champion of journalistic ideals, his support is generally directed towards media that give him good press.”

* Publishing

You Thought They Made the Covers Just by Their Good Looks??

The Pay-for-Play Scandal Behind Many Sexy Maxim, Playb*y ‘Covers’

“The California native said she paid $12,000 to be featured on the cover and an inside spread that included an inspiring Q&A about ‘a broken heart…'”

* Journalism

Ignoring Police Police Statements? Why in the World Would They Do That??

Gannett launches a network-wide push to rework its crime coverage

“Other changes include sunsetting police blotters and encouraging reporters to focus on trends, rather than individual crimes.”

* Censorship / Free Speech

Misinformation = Anything the Government Doesn’t Want YOU to Say About Anything

Democrats Want To Hold Social Media Companies Responsible For Health Misinformation

“On Friday, President Biden said the social platforms are ‘killing people,’ although he later walked back that comment and said he meant that people who spread misinformation about vaccines online are irresponsible.”

* Censorship / Cancel Culture

Target’s Anti-American Activism

Target Hits Books

“Target has made it known where their loyalties lie — that is to say, not with their shareholders. Our repeated inquiries to Investor Relations as to what exactly was ‘harmful’ about…”

* Publishing

Computer Aided Novel Writing!

Can technology help authors write a book?

“According to Mr Jia, authors are likely to increasingly turn to technology as a result of a need to compete in a world in which potential readers have many options on how to spend their leisure time.”

* Amazonannigans

So, Now We’ll Trust National Secrets to Amazon?? What Could Possibly Go Wrong?

NSA Awards Secret $10 Billion Contract to Amazon

“The effort, called the Hybrid Compute Initiative, would effectively move the NSA’s crown jewel intelligence data from its own servers to servers operated by a commercial cloud provider.”

