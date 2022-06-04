Middle school library provided book that “validated” s*x workers; and much more! – In The News – 06/04/2022

Nut job defaces Mona Lisa.

Mona Lisa Left Unharmed but Smeared in Cream in Climate Protest Stunt

“The perpetrator was a man disguised as an old lady who jumped out of a wheelchair before attacking the glass.”

Good for them!!

NJ College Graduate pays off $70K in Student Loans by Starting Used Book Business

“By the end of 2020, Oza had made $115,000 from his side business — which covered his student loans in full, and then some.”

Big Tech cancel culture culture strikes again

Google suspends conservative children’s book publisher’s ad account after Trump-Russia collusion book

“BRAVE Books, which has published children’s books defending the Second Amendment and warning against critical race theory, received a notification from Google Ads Monday that its account had been suspended for violating Google’s ‘Circumventing Systems policy.'”

Amazon back in the cross-hairs.

FTC’s Antitrust Probe of Amazon Picks Up Speed Under New Boss

“The FTC isn’t the only regulator focused on Amazon. In response to an antitrust price-fixing investigation by the Washington state attorney general, the company agreed to pay a $2.25 million fine in January and shutter a program in which it agreed on pricing with third-party sellers, rather than compete with them.”

I guess this is why Amazon didn’t want union workers.

Amazon workers walk off the job in New Jersey: reports

“Other workers told WPSG-TV they were protesting the closure of the Bellmawr facility altogether, with one saying they felt like Amazon was treating them like ‘warehouse machinery’ rather than people.”

Is THIS what we want our kids learning in school?

Middle school teacher calls police over allegation student was involved in ‘sex work’

“‘She started talking about how there’s kids who come to the library who do sex work, and this makes them feel validated,’ the teacher said in the interview.”

This is happening in PRE-SCHOOL!!

North Carolina preschool uses LGBT flashcards depicting a pregnant man to teach kids colors

“Schools should only be using age-appropriate materials, and these flashcards clearly do not meet that standard for a pre-school classroom,”

Freelance tech writer takes on cryptocurrency

First she documented the alt-right. Now she’s coming for crypto.

“Most of my disdain is reserved for the big players who are marketing this to a mainstream audience as though it’s an investment, often promising to be a ticket out of a really tough financial spot for people who don’t have many options.”

