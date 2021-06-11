Ex-Congresswoman Must Pay Legal Fees; George Orwell on Politics; and MORE – In The News – 06/11/2021

* Free Speech

PUBLIC FIGURE Sues Press – and has to PAY

Ex-House Member who Resigned amid Scandal hit with $220K fee

“The publications and Van Laar successfully argued that Hill’s lawsuit failed to meet the requirements of the revenge-porn statute. They also asserted that they had a First Amendment right to publish information about an elected official’s behavior that is newsworthy.”

* Publishing Industry / Free Speech

Simon and Schuster Displays Some Integrity

FNC’s Carlson: Simon & Schuster Will Publish My Account of Their Censorship

“So, I called the head of the company, the CEO Jon Karp of the company, and I told him that I thought canceling a book for partisan reasons was disgusting and wrong, and it set a very bad precedent for American publishing…”

* Free Speech

George Orwell was a True Visionary

Our Politics And The English Language

“The appropriate noises are coming out of his larynx, but his brain is not involved as it would be if he were choosing his words for himself.”

* Journalism

ATTACK of the MARTIAN WATERMELONS!!

New York Times Publishes Then Deletes Article Claiming Watermelons Were Found on Mars

“The FBI declined to comment on reports of watermelons raining down, but confirmed that kiwis have been intercepted…”

* Journalism

Big Media’s Agenda/Tactics Revealed

EXPLAINED: ‘Breaking the News’ Reveals Tricks the Media Use to Contort Every Story to Fit Their Agenda

“Anything that can be politicized, will be politicized.”

* ??? (We just thought it was a funny story…)

Cicadas Ground White House Press Corps

Biden’s press plane was about to head to Europe. Then Brood X cicadas ‘invaded’ the engines.

“The insects had flown into the engine, causing mechanical problems that required the airline to obtain a new plane and a new captain for the flight.”

* Publishing

OUCH! That’s One Painful Review!!

Meghan Markle slammed for ‘charging $15 for 107-second children’s audiobook’ derided as a ‘vanity project’

“One wonders how any publisher could have thought fit to publish this grammar-defying set of badly rhyming cod homilies, let alone think any child anywhere would want to read it.”

