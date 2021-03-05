Word Wrangler is seeking Writers – Pays $600 to $800

Word Wrangler

1612 Rock Cliff Lane

Flower Mound, TX 75028

CONTACT INFO:

Jennifer Bussey Photography

jennifer@bussey.me

214-542-3274

DESCRIPTION OF PUBLICATION:

Specializing in educational writing for literary reference and study notes geared toward high school and undergraduate students

Current Need:

Looking for writers to produce reference-style entries on works of literature, similar in format to Cliffs, Monarch, and Spark Notes. This is a very specific style of writing requiring the ability to read and process works of literature with an eye toward teaching it, and then writing about them in such a way that hits the important points for high-achieving high school students. I will also need my writers to be able to write multiple-choice test questions.

The entries include a bio section, a historical context section, a summary, character descriptions, and overview of themes and stylistic elements. I am hiring for three genres–fiction, drama, and poetry. The entries generally run 6000-8000 words, although the word count is not critical.