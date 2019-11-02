Unique Web Copy needs a freelance writer for ongoing work

THIS JOB LISTING COPYRIGHT 2019 WRITERSWEEKLY.COM AND MAY NOT BE REPOSTED/REPUBLISHED ELSEWHERE.

DESCRIPTION OF PUBLICATION: UWC is a small copywriting firm that provides blog posts, press releases, website copy and other writing-related services to businesses of all sizes.

I’m looking for a writer for regular assignments (usually 10 to 20 300-word blog posts per month). I need someone who delivers on time and has a firm grasp on English grammar. I can provide topics/titles. There is no SEO work involved – just write to the topic and make it as interesting as possible. Topics typically include things like “3 Hot Home Upgrades to Consider This Winter to Sell Your Home” and “Should You Get Mortgage Preapproval?”

PAYMENT: Flat-fee $20 for 300 words.