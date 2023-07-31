Consumer Law Firm is Seeking a Legal Blogger

C. Steven Moskos, P.A.

6650 Rivers Ave., Ste 210

North Charleston, SC 29406

CONTACT INFO: rcarrington2004@gmail.com

https://www.moskoslawfirm.com

A consumer law firm that focuses mainly on lemon law, automobile fraud, and flood-damaged vehicles.

Legal content writer needed for law office blog for two (possibly more) posts a month. At least 450 words per post required, and topics will be provided. Must have legal experience as a writer and/or paralegal or experience working in a law firm.

This is a remote job, and no contract is required. All content will be edited, and blog writer must agree to participate in editing if required.

PAYMENT: Payment is a set rate of $90 per post for 450 words. Payment will be made via Paypal upon finalization of edits.

