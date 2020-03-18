Freelance Journalist Needed for Profile Piece on Semi-Public Figure

Subject’s Representative

150 Motor Pkwy, Suite 401

Hauppauge, NY 11788

CONTACT INFO: 917-763-6313

Peter Brill

pbrill@brill-legal.com

I represent an individual seeking a profile article.

Looking for an experienced journalist with established print or online contacts who can pitch a positive profile piece for a semi-public figure with a complicated, non-criminal past that requires some nuance and intelligence to fully understand. Appropriate compensation. More details provided with NDA.

PAYMENT: Appropriate compensation, to be negotiated prior to start of assignment