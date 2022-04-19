Freelance Ghostwriter/Technical Researcher Needed – Pays $6K

To Apply: Email resume/CV to Charlynda Scales, hello@ohtaste.com

Title: Freelance Ghostwriter/Technical Researcher

Company: OH Taste LLC

Location: Dayton – Ohio – USA

Type: Part Time, Contract, Remote/Work from Home

Category: Food & Beverage

Contract Length: April- August 2022

Contract Pay: $6,000

Position: Freelance Ghostwriter for Academic Curriculum

OH Taste is a premiere hub of food business education. Our written and online courses provide you with the necessary knowledge, tools, skills, and frameworks for anyone looking to scale their food business. The courses and education material will provide you with a working understanding of the industry, financial literacy specific to your niche, a sense of your potential as an entrepreneurial leader, and the operational basics of running a food business. They will be creatively stimulating, challenging, and engaging. They’ll pique your interest, improve your ability to work in distributed teams, connect you with the local community of support and inspiration, and help you make your next move in the food industry.

About the Role: You will be responsible for writing or editing documents related to our written academic curriculum, helping us pitch them to companies, find entrepreneur stories to use as case studies, and research current data to support the guidance. Freelance writers are expected to hit specific milestones which will need to be completed in an agreed upon timeframe. You will ghostwrite brief emails and cover letters that our team will send directly to entrepreneurs or strategic partners. You should have a decent familiarity with the food and/or education industry and the roles that are common within it, as that familiarity will allow you to better write copy that resonates with the reader (an aspiring or current food entrepreneur).

You might be good for this role if other job titles you’re looking at include: Content Creator/Manager Technical Writer or Editor Copywriter Ghostwriter; Instructional Design; Academic writer; Curriculum Designer

Your Responsibilities: Research talent and data related to the food industry. Write and edit long-form academic content related to the food industry. Receive and integrate raw feedback on your writing, style, or content.

Getting Started: OH Taste LLC does already have a particular voice we are looking to employ, so you should be prepared for a lot of feedback. You will be working in tandem with the company founder. Our style is concise, but relatable. We communicate directly with any onboarded writers through email and Zoom. All assignments will be written in a shared portal, so no need for endless word document trails.

To Apply: Email resume/CV to Charlynda Scales, hello@ohtaste.com

