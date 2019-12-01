Avidon Marketing Group needs a Link Acquisition & Digital PR Outreach Specialist – Pays $500-$1000

Copyright 2019 WritersWeekly.com – This job listing may not be republished or redistributed elsewhere. Providing a link to this page is fine.

Avidon Marketing Group

8730 Sunset Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90069

CONTACT INFO: 323-985-8655

info@avidonmarketinggroup.com

https://avidonmarketinggroup.com

Contact: Igor Kholkin – Founder

DESCRIPTION OF FIRM:

Top Los Angeles SEO experts who specialize in growing organic traffic & sales by using innovative content marketing, data analysis, and digital PR.

Link Acquisition & Digital PR Outreach Specialist

AMG is looking for creative, enthusiastic link acquisition experts to join our team of digital marketing rock stars.

About you: You are a self-starter who started working in SEO because of a genuine curiosity about the intersection of web technologies and creative marketing. Link acquisition and digital marketing are a big part of your life. Staying up to date on the industry (including reading SEO publications and following SEO experts) is not a chore – it’s a joy. You know a lot about SEO but you specialize in acquiring links. Your knowledge of technical SEO and content marketing helps you put together the most efficient PR campaigns for any client. You are versatile when it comes to link acquisition. You can craft your own pitch given any context, and you can cater it to established journalists, micro influencers, and blog owners alike. You are autonomous. There is little need for direction because you are highly adept at figuring out the best method for any given client (considering their industry, existing value, etc). Despite the above autonomy, you are a team player and a dynamic professional.

About the position: This career opportunity is available to remote candidates as well as local Los Angeles candidates. We are a boutique SEO company that delivers amazing results to our clients. Smart candidates will take the time to read our home page to see why we are cream of the crop.

Requirements:

Perfect written & spoken English

3-5 years doing SEO (in-house or agency) with a heavy focus on link acquisition

Web-savvy with team tools such as Google Business Suite, Trello, Basecamp, etc.

Healthy team-first attitude & willingness to learn

Bonus Points:

Experience at a non-SEO PR agency Active public social presence

Exceptional project management ability

Experience with Google Analytics & Search Console

Experience with PR & pitching platforms (name it in the resume if you’ve used it) Apply Here – https://avidonmarketinggroup.com/careers/digital-outreach-link-acquisition-specialist/

PAYMENT: $500-$1000