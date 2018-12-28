Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 12/28/18

December 28, 2018 No Comments

Print Friendly

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Tax Writer
Money Crashers

Freelance Business Reporter/Writer – Pays $3K
Medvostat LLC

Freelance Writer
Power & Motoryacht

Freelance Men’s Style/Fashion Writer
blind ad 

Freelance Content Marketing Editor – Pays $55K-$60K/year
Propecta

Freelance Technical Writer
SunSpec

Freelance Language and Culture Blogger
Transparent Language, Inc.

Freelance AP US History Course Writers
A Pass Educational Group

Freelance Accounting Assessment Writers – Pays $30-$35/hour
A Pass Educational Group

Freelance NGSS 9-12 Chemistry Assessment Writers
A Pass Educational Group

Freelance Writers
Loophole Lifestyle

Freelance Education Business Reporter – includes benefits
EdSurge

Director of Content – Pays $95K-$125K/year
Dataquest

Freelance Editor
Dataquest

Freelance Health and Fitness Contributor
Mobile Nations

Freelance Product Research Contributor
Mobile Nations

Freelance Content Writer
ITVibes, Inc.

Freelance Writer
Setting Mind

Freelance Copywriter
Bcfagency

Freelance Copywriter
Quip

Freelance Email Marketer/Copywriter
Wholesome Culture

Freelance Marketing Copywriter – Pays $20-$24/hour
Construction Marketing Inc.

Freelance Writing Editor – includes benefits
Great Minds

Freelance Black History Writer
PBS Digital Studios

Freelance Copywriter
LowCostWebDesignFirm.com

Freelance Contract Writer – Pays $75-$90/hour
Protagonist

Freelance Resume Writer – Pays $35-$45/hour
Express Resumes

Freelance K-2nd Grade Curriculum Writer
Rozzy Learning Company

Freelance Transportation Topics Technical Writer
Boost Consulting Group

Freelance Entertainment Writer
Fatherly

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

 

 

 



7.625 STRATEGIES IN EVERY BEST-SELLER - Revised and Expanded Edition


At this moment, thousands of would-be authors are slaving away on their keyboards, dreaming of literary success. But their efforts won’t count for much. Of all those manuscripts, trade book editors will sign up only a slim fraction.

And of those titles--ones that that editors paid thousands of dollars to contract, print and publicize--an unhealthy percentage never sell enough copies to earn back their advances. Two years later, most will be out of print!

Acquisition Editor Tam Mossman shares seven essentials every book needs to stay in print, and sell!



Read more here:
http://writersweekly.com/books/5635.html





 



HowMaster: The Writer's Guide to Beautiful Word Crafting




HowMaster is a wise choice for the writer who wants to weave words around the reader’s heart.


Author Linda M. Gigliotti shows how effective writing happens.





Author Linda M. Gigliotti draws from years of practice as a private
writing tutor in the guidebook that teaches writers how to format visceral
writing that pulls readers into their book. She explains with instruction
and samples of published works how to craft writing that come to life in the reader's mind.

Read more here:
http://booklocker.com/books/2304.html



 



The Art and Craft of Writing and Editing


Writing is a constant dialogue between author and reader.

The craft of writing involves an interchange of emotions between an author and a reader. An author creates a story line, conflict, and characters, gives his characters words to speak, and then hands off these materials to a reader. This process results in a constant dialogue between the mental imagery produced by a reader and that proposed by the author.





Read more here:
http://writersweekly.com/books/6712.html





Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.