Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 12/28/18

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Tax Writer
Money Crashers
Freelance Business Reporter/Writer – Pays $3K
Medvostat LLC
Freelance Writer
Power & Motoryacht
Freelance Men’s Style/Fashion Writer
blind ad
Freelance Content Marketing Editor – Pays $55K-$60K/year
Propecta
Freelance Technical Writer
SunSpec
Freelance Language and Culture Blogger
Transparent Language, Inc.
Freelance AP US History Course Writers
A Pass Educational Group
Freelance Accounting Assessment Writers – Pays $30-$35/hour
A Pass Educational Group
Freelance NGSS 9-12 Chemistry Assessment Writers
A Pass Educational Group
Freelance Writers
Loophole Lifestyle
Freelance Education Business Reporter – includes benefits
EdSurge
Director of Content – Pays $95K-$125K/year
Dataquest
Freelance Editor
Dataquest
Freelance Health and Fitness Contributor
Mobile Nations
Freelance Product Research Contributor
Mobile Nations
Freelance Content Writer
ITVibes, Inc.
Freelance Writer
Setting Mind
Freelance Copywriter
Bcfagency
Freelance Copywriter
Quip
Freelance Email Marketer/Copywriter
Wholesome Culture
Freelance Marketing Copywriter – Pays $20-$24/hour
Construction Marketing Inc.
Freelance Writing Editor – includes benefits
Great Minds
Freelance Black History Writer
PBS Digital Studios
Freelance Copywriter
LowCostWebDesignFirm.com
Freelance Contract Writer – Pays $75-$90/hour
Protagonist
Freelance Resume Writer – Pays $35-$45/hour
Express Resumes
Freelance K-2nd Grade Curriculum Writer
Rozzy Learning Company
Freelance Transportation Topics Technical Writer
Boost Consulting Group
Freelance Entertainment Writer
Fatherly
NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
7.625 STRATEGIES IN EVERY BEST-SELLER - Revised and Expanded Edition
At this moment, thousands of would-be authors are slaving away on their keyboards, dreaming of literary success. But their efforts won’t count for much. Of all those manuscripts, trade book editors will sign up only a slim fraction.
And of those titles--ones that that editors paid thousands of dollars to contract, print and publicize--an unhealthy percentage never sell enough copies to earn back their advances. Two years later, most will be out of print!
Acquisition Editor Tam Mossman shares seven essentials every book needs to stay in print, and sell!
Read more here:
http://writersweekly.com/books/5635.html
HowMaster: The Writer's Guide to Beautiful Word Crafting
HowMaster is a wise choice for the writer who wants to weave words around the reader’s heart.
Author Linda M. Gigliotti shows how effective writing happens.
Author Linda M. Gigliotti shows how effective writing happens.
Author Linda M. Gigliotti draws from years of practice as a private
writing tutor in the guidebook that teaches writers how to format visceral
writing that pulls readers into their book. She explains with instruction
and samples of published works how to craft writing that come to life in the reader's mind.
Read more here:
http://booklocker.com/books/2304.html
The Art and Craft of Writing and Editing
Writing is a constant dialogue between author and reader.
The craft of writing involves an interchange of emotions between an author and a reader. An author creates a story line, conflict, and characters, gives his characters words to speak, and then hands off these materials to a reader. This process results in a constant dialogue between the mental imagery produced by a reader and that proposed by the author.
Read more here:
http://writersweekly.com/books/6712.html