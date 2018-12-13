Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 12/13/18

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Editor – Pays $26/hour
All That’s Interesting
Freelance News Editor – includes benefits
Grist
Freelance Cyclicals Reporter – Pays $20/hour
OTR Global (OTR®)
Freelance Content Update Editor – Pays $25-$35/hour
Dotdash
Freelance Personal Finance Writer
LendingTree
Freelance Content Writers
Sirena
Freelance Online Marketing Blogger
Authority Hacker
Freelance Guest Blogger
Confidential
Freelance Content Writer
RAKUNA
Freelance Politics Copy Editor
Blavity
Freelance Copy Editor
Healthline Media
Freelance Copywriter
LowCostWebDesignFirm.com
Freelance Writer for Adwords/Bing Support
Cardwell Beach
Freelance Texas Lifestyle & Trending News Writer
Narcity Media
Freelance Content Writer
Design Everest
Freelance Writer
Setting Mind
Freelance Techical Writer
Sphere Inc.
Freelance SEO Content Writer
Web Strategy Plus
Freelance Story Producer/Researcher
Forbes Media
Freelance Content Writer
Konsus
Freelance Writer – with experience in grilling – pays $50/article
blind ad
Freelance Wellness Writers/Bloggers – Pays $60-$100/blog post
Ipnos
Freelance Health And Wellness Contributors – Pays $75-$100/article
HoneyColony
Freelance Bloggers – Pays $15/hour
blind ad
Freelance Translator/Transcriber – Armenian – Pays $3/audio minute
PGLS
Freelance Translator/Transcriber – Cantonese – Pays $3/audio minute
PGLS
Freelance Translator/Transcriber – Bengali – Pays $3/audio minte
PGLS
Freelance Translation Analyst – English to Indonesian
Unbabel
Freelance Translation Analyst – French to English
Unbabel

