Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 12/06/18

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Young Adult Culture Writer
JewishBoston.com
Freelance Insurance Writer – includes benefits
NerdWallet
Freelance Senior Content Marketing Manager – Pays $65K-$85K/year, plus benefits
WeAreTeachers
Freelance News Editor – $30/hour
Newser
Freelance Copy and Format Editor
aBlogtoWatch
Freelance Theater Writers
Digital Trends
Freelance Writer
blind ad
Freelance Writer
blind ad
Freelance Digital Content Writer
Databox
Freelance Entertainment Writer
Yardbarker
Freelance Associate Editor
Growth Machine
Freelance Content Creator
Growth Machine
Freelance Virtual Blog Writer
Meadows Resources
Freelance Automobile/Car News Writer
Warp 10, LLC
Freelance Writers
Illuminate Media
Freelance Tech News, PC Hardware, Gaming Writers and Editors
Tech News Today
Freelance Content Writer – Pays $15-$20/hour
DoorGrow
Freelance Writers/Content Creators
STACKPOLE
Freelance Copywriter – Pays $15-$45/hour
Pixel Rocket Apps
Freelance Copywriter
LowCostWebDesignFirm.com
Freelance Writer
Cardwell Beach
Freelance Jr. Copywriter – Pays $10-$15/hour
JESI HOOK
Freelance Content and Copywriter
Scribe Media
Freelance Copy Editor
Healthline.com
Freelance Meditation Expert/Content Writer
Mental Matters
Freelance Proofreader
AlphaSights
Freelance Copywriter – Pays $20-$65/hour
Brand3
Freelance Sr. Brand and Marketing Content Writer – Pays $20-$25/hour
LoSoMo Inc.
Freelance Web Content Writer – Pays $50/article
GoSelly, Inc.
Freelance Editor
TopTal
NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
7.625 STRATEGIES IN EVERY BEST-SELLER - Revised and Expanded Edition
At this moment, thousands of would-be authors are slaving away on their keyboards, dreaming of literary success. But their efforts won’t count for much. Of all those manuscripts, trade book editors will sign up only a slim fraction.
And of those titles--ones that that editors paid thousands of dollars to contract, print and publicize--an unhealthy percentage never sell enough copies to earn back their advances. Two years later, most will be out of print!
Acquisition Editor Tam Mossman shares seven essentials every book needs to stay in print, and sell!
Read more here:
http://writersweekly.com/books/5635.html
HowMaster: The Writer's Guide to Beautiful Word Crafting
HowMaster is a wise choice for the writer who wants to weave words around the reader’s heart.
Author Linda M. Gigliotti shows how effective writing happens.
Author Linda M. Gigliotti shows how effective writing happens.
Author Linda M. Gigliotti draws from years of practice as a private
writing tutor in the guidebook that teaches writers how to format visceral
writing that pulls readers into their book. She explains with instruction
and samples of published works how to craft writing that come to life in the reader's mind.
Read more here:
http://booklocker.com/books/2304.html
The Art and Craft of Writing and Editing
Writing is a constant dialogue between author and reader.
The craft of writing involves an interchange of emotions between an author and a reader. An author creates a story line, conflict, and characters, gives his characters words to speak, and then hands off these materials to a reader. This process results in a constant dialogue between the mental imagery produced by a reader and that proposed by the author.
Read more here:
http://writersweekly.com/books/6712.html